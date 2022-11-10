7 Toronto Date Ideas That Cost $20 Or Less Per Person & Aren't Another Night Of Netflix
Romance doesn't have to be expensive.
If you've binged just about every show on Netflix, it might be time to leave your couch behind and enjoy some new experiences with that special someone.
There are lots of cute date ideas in Toronto that won't have you breaking the bank. These activities cost $20 or less per person, so you can have fun without blowing your budget.
Tee-off at a themed mini golf spot
Price: $14.95 + per person
Address: 26 Duncan St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can play 9 holes for less than $20 at PAR-TEE PUTT, which has themed displays at each stop. There are also food and drinks available, so you can make a night out of it.
Wander through an art gallery
Price: Free
When: Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Address: 317 Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The AGO offers free admission on Wednesday nights, so you and your boo can enjoy endless art without spending a dime. Don't forget to prebook in advance!
Get competitive at a café
Price: $12 cover per person ($8 if you order something)
Address: 3216 Yonge St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can unleash your competitive sides at For The Win Café, where you can play boardgames and indulge in food and drinks. Loser gets the bill?
Have a movie night out
Price: $16.93 per person
Address: 400 Roncesvalles Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Revue Cinema is an independent theatre that highlights arts and culture. You can see a variety of films at this spot while munching on popcorn.
Play some arcade games
Price: $5 cover
Address: 300 College St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Freeplay has tons of old-school arcade games that will fill you with nostalgia. There are lots of drink specials, delicious food, and themed nights to enjoy as well.
Have some laughs at a comedy bar
Price: $5 + per person
Address: 224 Richmond St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can fill up on laughs at Yuk Yuk's, where you can enjoy stand-up comedy. Some shows start at just $5 admission per person, so you can enjoy a night out without spending the big bucks.
Indulge in sweetness at a café
Price: Prices vary
Address: 28 Gristmill Lane, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: If chocolate is the way to your heart, then you'll want to head to Cacao 70 in the picturesque Distillery District. You'll be feeling extra sweet as you sip warm cups of hot chocolate and more.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.