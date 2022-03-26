14 Toronto Bars That Locals Say Are The Best For A Boozy Night Out With Friends
Cheers! 🍹
Toronto is filled with amazing places to get drinks, and if you're having trouble choosing which bar to visit next, here's some inspiration.
In an Instagram Q&A, we asked Narcity readers for the best places in Toronto to get drinks with friends, and these are their responses. Take your besties to one of these local favourites for delicious cocktails and good vibes!
Ruby Soho
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Pub fare
Address: 587 King St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Ruby Soho has an array of classic, craft, frozen, and "happy" cocktails. With lots of late-night plates to go along with your drinks, this celebrity-approved spot is a great place to hangout with friends.
Petty Cash
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Gastropub
Address: 487 Adelaide St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This neighbourhood bar has live music every Friday as well as lots of cocktails and a $1 wine special.
BarChef
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Cocktails
Address: 472 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for totally unique, Instagrammable drink, this is the place to go. BarChef boasts a huge cocktail menu, and all syrups and infusions are made in-house.
Bar Reyna
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Mediterranean
Address: 158 Cumberland St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: With a dreamy patio oasis and fancy cocktails, Bar Reyna is a go-to spot for a night out on the town. You can also enjoy Mediterranean dishes and tapas to go along with your drinks.
Lobby
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Latin
Address: 1032 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can sip colourful cocktails under a leafy canopy at this late-night lounge, which features music and giant Sunday brunch towers.
Civil Liberties
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Cocktails
Address: 878 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This speakeasy-style bar will transport you to another era, and you can sip unique drinks while catching up with friends.
Tamasha
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Indian
Address: 1835 Yonge St., Unit 101, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: With live Bollywood music every Thursday, a large variety of drinks, and delicious Indian dishes, this resto-bar is a local favourite when it comes to gathering with friends.
The Vatican Gift Shop
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Cocktails
Address: 1047 Gerrard St. E., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This cozy bar certainly lives up to its name. With Italian-inspired decor, late-night drinks, and pizza, you and your friends can take a little trip to another world at this spot.
Writers Room Bar
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Cocktails
Address: 4 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located inside Park Hyatt, this swanky rooftop bar is a tribute to literary icons, who have visited the space over the past 50 years. You'll find modern cocktails and city views when dining here.
Watson's
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Cocktails
Address: 388 Richmond St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: With an extensive drink menu as well as live music on Wednesdays, Watson's is a chill place to relax with friends and enjoy a cocktail or two.
Insomnia
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Global
Address: 563 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This popular brunch spot and lounge serves all the classic cocktails, and has weekly specials including tequila Tuesdays and half-price martini Thursdays.
Baro
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Latin
Address: 485 King St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Baro has a gorgeous fourth-floor rooftop patio which is a dreamy place to sip drinks. From espresso martinis to boozy pink lemonade, this celeb-fave has something for everyone.
Walrus Pub & Beer Hall
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Pub fare
Address: 187 Bay St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located in the heart of downtown Toronto, this modern pub is a go-to for locals, and features a large drink menu as well as dishes like sandwiches and pizzas.
Warehouse
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Canadian
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: With low-priced drinks and food starting at just $5.95, you can hangout at this bar without breaking the bank.
Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol or other legal substances. If you are going to drink alcohol or consume cannabis, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.