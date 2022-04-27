This Toronto Bar Just Got A Retro Makeover With Arcade Games & Gourmet Hot Dogs
It's an all-out '80s party.
Put on your denim jacket and most colourful clothing, because this revamped Toronto bar will make you feel like you've taken a trip to the '80s.
The Upper Deck, located on the second floor of The Pint Public House, recently underwent a retro makeover, and you can spend the evening in a different era.
Inspired by '80s arcade games, the nostalgic space boasts food, drinks, and of course, games. Everything from the music to the lighting is meant to highlight the good old days of the '80s and '90s.
On Friday nights, you can get groovy at the throwback parties hosted by Mike Devine and dance the evening away to your favourite old-school tunes.
As for food, you can indulge in a mix of favourite menu items from The Pint as well as unique Upper Deck dishes like gourmet hot dogs and a range of poutines. You can also sip cocktails exclusive to the Upper Deck.
The games include vintage pinball, basketball cages, air hockey, and pool, so you can challenge your friends to a variety of activities.
Step into your Vans and take a trip back in time at this newly-themed spot.
