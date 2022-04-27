NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

This Toronto Bar Just Got A Retro Makeover With Arcade Games & Gourmet Hot Dogs

It's an all-out '80s party.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
The Upper Deck in Toronto, Ontario.

The Upper Deck in Toronto, Ontario.

Courtesy of The Upper Deck

Put on your denim jacket and most colourful clothing, because this revamped Toronto bar will make you feel like you've taken a trip to the '80s.

The Upper Deck, located on the second floor of The Pint Public House, recently underwent a retro makeover, and you can spend the evening in a different era.

The Upper Deck in Toronto, Ontario.Courtesy of The Upper Deck

Inspired by '80s arcade games, the nostalgic space boasts food, drinks, and of course, games. Everything from the music to the lighting is meant to highlight the good old days of the '80s and '90s.

On Friday nights, you can get groovy at the throwback parties hosted by Mike Devine and dance the evening away to your favourite old-school tunes.

The Upper Deck in Toronto, Ontario.Courtesy of The Upper Deck

As for food, you can indulge in a mix of favourite menu items from The Pint as well as unique Upper Deck dishes like gourmet hot dogs and a range of poutines. You can also sip cocktails exclusive to the Upper Deck.

The games include vintage pinball, basketball cages, air hockey, and pool, so you can challenge your friends to a variety of activities.

The Upper Deck in Toronto, Ontario.Courtesy of The Upper Deck

You can find more old-time vibes at the St. Regis, which is offering a '20s themed afternoon tea for a limited time. If you're looking for more bars to hang out at, Daisy just launched a new floral-themed cocktail menu as well as new snacks.

Step into your Vans and take a trip back in time at this newly-themed spot.

The Upper Deck

The Upper Deck in Toronto, Ontario.

Courtesy of The Upper Deck

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: American

Address: 277 Front St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Enjoy retro games and throwback music at this newly revamped bar.

Menu

