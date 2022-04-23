This Toronto Bar Has A New Spring Menu & You Can Sip Glittery Drinks Beneath A Leafy Canopy
It has a mirrored infinity room, too.
A Toronto bar is celebrating the return of the warm weather with a new spring and summer menu, and it's filled with floral vibes. Daisy, a cocktail bar which launched in 2019, has recently reopened its kitchen, and you can enjoy a new selection of snacks and beverages in a leafy oasis.
The intimate venue is decorated with neon signs, curving pink booths, and a canopy of greenery that hangs from the ceiling. One of the most unique aspects is the infinity mirror room hidden in the back that's perfect for selfies.
Lettuce wraps. Courtesy of Daisy
The menu features "charcuterie board-inspired" items meant to be shared with friends. You'll find small plates and tapas like truffle fries, spring rolls, spicy tuna crisps, and lettuce wraps.
Truffle fries. Courtesy of Daisy
The dishes are available individually, or you can order the whole snack menu for $85.
The cocktails are inspired by flowers and "served with extravagance." You can sip drinks complete with unique ingredients like cotton candy and jalapeño. Many of the beverages come with an Instagrammable presentation, so you'll want to take some pictures before you sip.
Ouu La La.Courtesy of Daisy
If you're all about that sparkle, then you can order Glitter At Night, which is mixed with rosemary glitter syrup for some extra dazzle.
Glitter at Night.Courtesy of Daisy
Daisy
Red velvet.
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Global
Address: 563 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Enjoy a new snack menu and floral-inspired cocktails at this lush Toronto bar.