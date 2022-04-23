NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
toronto bars

This Toronto Bar Has A New Spring Menu & You Can Sip Glittery Drinks Beneath A Leafy Canopy

It has a mirrored infinity room, too.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
New menu at Daisy in Toronto, Ontario.

New menu at Daisy in Toronto, Ontario.

Courtesy of Daisy

A Toronto bar is celebrating the return of the warm weather with a new spring and summer menu, and it's filled with floral vibes. Daisy, a cocktail bar which launched in 2019, has recently reopened its kitchen, and you can enjoy a new selection of snacks and beverages in a leafy oasis.

The intimate venue is decorated with neon signs, curving pink booths, and a canopy of greenery that hangs from the ceiling. One of the most unique aspects is the infinity mirror room hidden in the back that's perfect for selfies.

Lettuce wraps. Courtesy of Daisy

The menu features "charcuterie board-inspired" items meant to be shared with friends. You'll find small plates and tapas like truffle fries, spring rolls, spicy tuna crisps, and lettuce wraps.

Truffle fries. Courtesy of Daisy

The dishes are available individually, or you can order the whole snack menu for $85.

The cocktails are inspired by flowers and "served with extravagance." You can sip drinks complete with unique ingredients like cotton candy and jalapeño. Many of the beverages come with an Instagrammable presentation, so you'll want to take some pictures before you sip.

Ouu La La.Courtesy of Daisy

If you're all about that sparkle, then you can order Glitter At Night, which is mixed with rosemary glitter syrup for some extra dazzle.

Glitter at Night.Courtesy of Daisy

There are lots of other bars to hit up in Toronto when in the mood for a night out. These spots are favourites among locals, so they're worth keeping on your radar.

Daisy

Red velvet.

Courtesy of Daisy

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Global

Address: 563 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Enjoy a new snack menu and floral-inspired cocktails at this lush Toronto bar.

Menu

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...