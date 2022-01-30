Trending Tags

‘Too Hot To Handle’ Star Obi Nnadi Reveals His Fave Spots In Toronto For A Fun Night Out

He also talks about where he would bring a date.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Narcity, @barotoronto | Instagram

When he's not partying in the Turks and Caicos, Too Hot To Handle star Obi Nnadi parties right here in the 6ix.

In an interview with Narcity, the Toronto local revealed what his ideal night out in the city would look like, and what places he would hit up.

"A fun night out in Toronto would definitely consist of dinner at Lavelle," he says. "Start off somewhere on King Street, honestly."

"Maybe grab some margaritas at Baro first and then head over to a club around the area, maybe Love Child or 44, one of the new ones that just opened up."

But a good night out is not just about the places for Nnadi.

"Just mak[ing]sure that I'm having the most amount of fun with my boys," he continues. "You know, maybe a couple girls in the booth here and there. That would pretty much sum up a good Toronto night for me."

When it comes to date nights in the city, Nnadi says he likes to "keep it simple and classy."

Netflix

"Maybe start off the evening, pick her up, take her down to the waterfront, maybe go for a walk by the water on a summer evening, maybe walk by Sugar Beach."

"I really like places like The Chase or something casual, low key, you know. We can literally just go down by Dundas Square [...] and just catch a movie as well."

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

