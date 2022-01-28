Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
too hot to handle

6 Wild Things You Never Knew About The 'Too Hot To Handle' Audition Process

The stars told Narcity all about their experiences.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
6 Wild Things You Never Knew About The 'Too Hot To Handle' Audition Process
Netflix

Before the contestants of Too Hot To Handle arrive on the island and spend their days under the dominion of Lana, they first have to make it through some wild auditions.

From stripteases to all sorts of tests, it's far from your average interview, and some of the stars opened up about the "weird" things that happen during the selection process.

They ask some contestants to dance and strip on camera

Imagine showing up to an interview and being asked to take your shirt off. That's what happened to Toronto contestant Obi Nnadi, whose virtual audition "went to the next level."

"She's like, 'Show us how you would dance if you're on a night out,'" he recalls. "So I'm in front of my laptop, dancing for this random person I've never met in my life. And she's like, 'Take your shirt off. Show us those abs!' And I'm like, 'Okay, shirt's coming off!'"

They scout some people from Instagram

Holly Scarfone, another Canadian contestant, had a much different experience when it came to being selected for the show. In fact, she didn't have to audition at all.

"So I was reached out via Instagram, in my DMs," she tells Narcity. At the time, she was told that it was for a show called Pleasure Island.

"I found out very quick, that wasn't the case. But I actually didn't audition."

They ask you if you're okay with being lied to

Nnadi says he should have picked up that "this whole thing was weird" after one interviewer asked how he would handle being lied to.

"The other guy calls and he goes [...]'So, what if someone was to tell you that every single thing was a lie? How would you react?' I was like, 'what, that makes no sense.'"

"It was a it was a weird one, for sure."

Contestants have to get tested before going on the show

Season two's Carly Lawrence reveals that contestants need to undergo several different tests before going on the show.

"We had tons of COVID tests, we had to get psychological testing, we had to do STD tests, we all had to be clear for everything before we went on the show," she says.

It's not just about looks

Being "too hot to handle" isn't quite enough to land you a spot on the show. Contestants are also selected based on their personalities and lifestyles.

Beaux Raymond, a season three contestant, tells Narcity that her audition involved, "explaining yourself and just being really fun and silly."

Nnadi says he was asked "simple questions like, 'What do you do for fun? Are you single? Are you mingling?'"

Contestants think they'll be island-hopping and hooking up

During the audition, and until they arrive on the actual island, the contestants are under the impression that they will be partying and mingling on a completely different show.

"Honestly, I watched season one of Too Hot To Handle, and I thought it was one of those series where it was one and done. I had no idea that they were rebooting this thing," Nnadi tells Narcity.

"I got to the island and everybody was wearing Parties in Paradise shirts.They really sold this thing to us."

"I was reached out [to] for a program called Pleasure Island," Scarfone recalls. "I was told we were going to go on this island, and everyone's gonna be hot. And we're all singles, and it's a party, and we're gonna be boating from island to island."

"I didn't even know it was Too Hot To Handle. So yeah, definitely took me by surprise."

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

too hot to handle

'Too Hot To Handle' Star Holly Scarfone On What You Never Actually Got To See (VIDEO)

She says it was like filming in a “little petri dish.”

Narcity

Season three of Too Hot To Handle hit Netflix on January 19, and if you've been watching, you'll know that one of the contestants is Canada's own Holly Scarfone.

Originally from North Bay, the self-proclaimed "wild-child" tells Narcity that there was nowhere to hide when it came to being on camera during the show.

Keep Reading Show less
too hot to handle

'Too Hot To Handle' Star From Toronto Says His Audition Process Was Definitely 'Weird'

Imagine doing a striptease on Zoom?

Netflix, @obi_blvd | Instagram

Have you ever wondered how the sexy singles of Too Hot To Handle ended up on the show? It turns out, the auditions are just as spicy as the episodes.

Obi Nnadi, a fitness model from Toronto who starred in season three of the show, tells Narcity that his audition process was "a weird one".

Keep Reading Show less
too hot to handle

'Too Hot To Handle' Star Holly Scarfone Is From Ontario & Here's What We Know About Her

She told Narcity about her Canadian roots.

@hollyscarfone | Instagram

Things got spicy on Netflix Canada last week with the release of Too Hot To Handle Season 3. If you haven't already binge-watched the whole thing, the racy reality show places a group of fun-loving singles on an island under the pretence that they'll be partying their days away.

The singles, however, are in for a shock when they find out that they're actually on Too Hot To Handle, and that they'll have to refrain from any sort of physical romance or risk losing money from the prize fund.

Keep Reading Show less
netflix canada

9 Netflix Shows Like 'Emily in Paris' To Watch Next If You Binge-Watched It A While Ago

Bring on the love, friendships and drama.

Stéphanie Branchu | Netflix, Kristy Griffin | Netflix

If you powered through the second season of Emily in Paris and are looking for something new to get into, we have you covered.

They're giving you romance, they're giving you fun female friendships, and oh yes they're giving you the drama. These nine Netflix series should be next on your to-watch list.

Keep Reading Show less