‘Too Hot To Handle’ Star Holly Scarfone On What You Never Actually Got To See (VIDEO)
She says it was like filming in a “little petri dish.”
Season three of Too Hot To Handle hit Netflix on January 19, and if you've been watching, you'll know that one of the contestants is Canada's own Holly Scarfone.
Originally from North Bay, the self-proclaimed "wild-child" tells Narcity that there was nowhere to hide when it came to being on camera during the show.
"[We were] always, always, always being filmed," she says. "The closest thing we got to privacy was the private suite. But even then, you're being filmed. You're always around people, we are literally in a little petri dish."
Despite the constant presence of cameras, there were still some moments that didn't make it to the final cut of the show, and Scarfone reveals some memorable things that happened behind-the-scenes. Warning — spoilers ahead!
What are some of your favourite moments that didn't make it to the show?
"One of my favourite moments was when Nathan left, all the boys were trying to cheer me up," she recalls. "And they all put on little bow ties, and they all came into the bedroom with fruit and ice cream and started dancing around me just to cheer me up. That was just such a moment for me, honestly. So I would have loved to see that."
"Nathan also asked me to be his girlfriend, and that didn't really make it on camera. So I would have loved to see that footage as well."
Was there any drama around the prize fund that viewers didn't get to see?
Scarfone and Nathan Soan Mngomezulu, who quickly coupled up at the start of the show, ended up losing the group huge amounts of money with all their rule breaks.
Scarfone admits that while it's "tough to watch the first scenes back", the loss of prize money didn't cause any major problems within the group.
"There wasn't a ton of drama," she says. "In fact, we all kind of talked about it, we didn't come on the show, really, for money. We were all there to have a good time and build connections."
How did you get camera-ready everyday?
"We had 30 minutes to get ready, and we all had to share one shower," Scarfone says. "I genuinely had, like, 10 minutes to get ready each day. [...] When I want[ed] to do my makeup I had to just throw it on. So it was a little bit of a challenge."
It's crazy, because we all shared one room. So, you know, our makeup would be everywhere. And we have to go do something and, 'I can't find my hair', and, 'I can't find this', and, 'where's my Booby Tape'. So I didn't feel like I had myself put together but, I mean, it was wonderful."
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.