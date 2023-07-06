Netflix's 'Too Hot To Handle' Season 5 Cast Info Is Out & Here's Everything We Know So Far
Meet the singles of the season! 🔥
Netflix dropped the trailer for Season 5 of its popular dating reality seriesToo Hot To Handle and things look like they'll be getting messy.
In the trailer, ten singles believe they are on a show called Love Overboard and that they are heading to a "lavish yacht in the Caribbean."
It isn't until later that the cast finds out they are actually on Too Hot To Handle and the virtual assistant Lana announces the biggest rule of all: they have to abstain from any physical intimacy.
Clearly, not everyone is a fan of the rules and one contestant asks if he can "call his mom" and "go home."
Rather than getting frisky, the cast will have to put their romantic connections to the test in order to win the cash prize of $200,000.
Too Hot To Handle: Season 5 | Official Trailer | Netflixwww.youtube.com
The first episode of Too Hot To Handle Season 5 will drop on July 14 and here's everything you need to know about the cast.
Alex Snell
Alex Snell is from London, England.
According to his Instagram, he is big into working out and nutrition and offers 1:1 holistic health and fitness coaching.
It looks like Snell is also a big traveller and recently spent some time in Croatia.
Elys Hutchinson
Ꭼlys Hutchinson is a ski instructor from Switzerland.
Based on her social media, Hutchinson also models and has some impressive soccer skills.
Courtney Randolph
Courtney Randolph is a realtor based in Houston, Texas.
She's also the founder of a brand called Courtney Randolph Collection, a hair care line for men and women.
Hunter LoNigro
Hunter LoNigro is from Arizona and has his own YouTube page where he documents everything from his travels to pranks he plays on his family.
Megan Thomson
Megan Thomson is from Cambridge, U.K.
According to her Instagram, Thomson is a fan of crystals, coffee and crocs and frequently travels to places like Dubai and Ibiza.
Hannah Brooke
Hannah Brooke is a singer, actor and model from Los Angeles, California.
She often posts clips of herself playing the piano and singing on her social media and also shared a clip from screen test training.
According to an Instagram post, she also recently released a fitness app.
Shedre Woodard
Shedre Woodard is an entrepreneur from Atlanta, Georgia.
According to his Instagram, Woodard recently graduated from Clark Atlanta University with a B.A in Mass Media Arts with a concentration in Radio, TV, and Film. He also just celebrated his 23rd birthday.
Isaac Francis
Isaac Francis is a model with the modelling agency Wilhelmina and is based in New Jersey, according to his social media.
Christine Obanor
Christine Obanor is a Texas-based model.
According to her Instagram, the 26-year-old spends a lot of time in L.A.
Louis Russell
According to his Instagram, Louis Russell is a model with Forte Model Management and is based in Hampshire, U.K.
When will Too Hot To Handle Season 5 drop on Netflix?
The first four episodes of Season 5 of Too Hot To Handle will drop on Netflix on July 14.
The second batch of episodes will be released on July 21 before the final two episodes are released on July 28.
Seasons 1-4 of Too Hot To Handle are available on Netflix.