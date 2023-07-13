'The Challenge: USA' Is Back With So Many Familiar Faces & 2 Are Already Feuding (VIDEO)
Things are getting heated on Twitter. 😬
The Challenge: USA returns for a second season this summer with fan favourites like Johnny "Bananas" DeVenanzio, Wes Bergmann, Tori Deal, Cory Wharton, Amanda Garcia, Paulie Calafiore and Faysal Shafaat along for the ride.
CBS announced the return of the hit reality TV show earlier this week alongside the season two trailer, and it looks packed with epic challenges and a whole lot of drama.
The spinoff competition series will air on Thursday, Aug. 10, and will feature a total of 24 contestants, including 18 veterans or "vets" from MTV’s The Challenge, Big Brother, The Amazing Race, and Survivor.
The Challenge USA Season 2 Trailer
Season two takes place in Croatia, with TJ Lavin returning as host, and will see two winners (one man and one woman) take home the grand prize of $500,000 after being dubbed "Challenge champions."
The announcement has caused all kinds of commotion on social media, with two OG Challenge contestants already going at it.
Earlier this week, Challenge veteran Tori Deal shared a group photo of her fellow co-stars with a clown emoji over Amanda Garcia's face (another Challenge vet) on Instagram. The two stars haven't always gotten along during past seasons of MTV's The Challenge, but fans will likely have to wait until season two airs to find out what's causing the friction this time around.
Although part of the carousel has been deleted since it was first posted, many had already taken to the comment section to poke fun at the pic.
"Classsic Jab. This landed," wrote Challenge champion Wes Bergmann.
"The clown over Amanda’s face I’m crying," wrote another fan.
However, Garcia didn't take kindly to the callout and took her response to Twitter.
"We will see who's the real clown at the end of this season. CAN'T WAIT," she wrote on Twitter, before hurling a bunch of other insults and accusations Deal's way.
"Someone put her 1st cast photo next to this one and tell me that b*tch ain’t botched ... now THATS a f**king clown," she wrote.
The series of tweets continued and Deal eventually responded on her Instagram Stories.
“There’s a difference between a clown face and defamation of character,” Deal wrote. “This is called ‘libel’ and it’s illegal.”
Challenge star Cory Wharton also chimed in on Twitter, writing, "Everyone take a seat we already have drama brewing. Amanda vs Tori!!!! Season hasn’t even started yet this is going to be amazing, but remember we are all MTV."
Who is on The Challenge: USA Season 2?
Here is the full season two cast list:
Wes Bergmann, The Challenge
Johnny "Bananas" DeVenanzio, The Challenge
Tori Deal, The Challenge
Amanda Garcia, The Challenge
Cory Wharton, The Challenge
Faysal Shafaat, Big Brother & The Challenge
Paulie Calafiore, Big Brother & The Challenge
Josh Martinez, Big Brother & The Challenge
Jonna Stephens, The Challenge
Tyler Crispen, Big Brother
Ameerah Jones, Big Brother
Alyssa Lopez, Big Brother
Tiffany Mitchell, Big Brother
Alyssa Snider, Big Brother
Monte Taylor, Big Brother
Michaela Bradshaw, Survivor
Sebastian Noel, Survivor
Cassidy Clark, Survivor
Michele Fitzgerald, Survivor
Luis Colon, The Amazing Race
Dusty Harris, The Amazing Race
Chanelle Howell, Survivor
Chris Underwood, Survivor
Desi Williams, Survivor
How can I watch The Challenge: USA in Canada?
The show premieres on Thursday, Aug. 10 at 10 p.m. ET, with part two airing on Sunday, Aug. 13 at 9 p.m. ET. It will follow that schedule for the first three weeks, airing on both nights, until Thursday, Aug. 31, when it will begin airing only once a week every Thursday at 10 p.m. ET.
Canadians can tune in to watch The Challenge: USA by streaming on Paramount Plus live and on-demand for SHOWTIME subscribers through Paramount Plus Amazon Channel, or Paramount Plus Apple TV Channel.
To watch other seasons of MTV's The Challenge, you can stream online with CTV.