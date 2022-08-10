'Big Brother Canada' Is Casting Season 11 & They're Looking For People With 'Strong Opinions'
You could win $100,000! 🤩
Think you have what it takes to win $100,000? You could get the chance to find out! Big Brother Canada is casting for Season 11 and they're looking for big personalities with "strong opinions."
Canadians can apply now for a chance to become a houseguest on the global TV show's next season, which is set to air in the spring of 2023.
“With 10 Seasons of casting under our belt, we know that there is a massive wealth of incredible Canadians ready to bring their fire to Big Brother Canada and our legions of fans,” said host Arisa Cox.
“We cannot wait to dive into casting yet another group of future iconic players that will make their mark on the country, and our hearts.”
The show's producers are looking for opinionated Canadians with big personalities who are "competitive and willing to fight for what [they] believe in."
"If you know you have what it takes and relish the thought of playing hard while being unapologetically you, now is your chance to apply to join the legendary BBCAN family," said Cox in an Instagram video.
Applicants must be at least 19 years old by February 1, 2023. They also have to be Canadian citizens or permanent residents and be in "excellent physical and mental health."
They must also be willing to live in the BBCAN house in Toronto for about 75 days with "little to no privacy," in addition to other eligibility requirements.
To apply, Canadians need to record a short video (no longer than three minutes in length) explaining who they are and how their life experiences will help them win Big Brother Canada and submit this and a current photo of themselves along with their online application.
The deadline to apply is November 11, 2022, at 11:59 p.m.
The winner of the reality competition will get a grand prize of $100,000, as well as the right to say they've won one of Canada's most popular reality shows!