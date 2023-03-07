Big Brother Canada's Fancy New House Was Just Revealed & It's Got Some Hidden Secrets (PHOTOS)
Time to take the tour! 👁️
Big Brother Canada is coming back for its 11th season, and Arisa Cox (the show's beloved host) has given Canadian reality TV fans a peek at the brand new BBCAN house — scratch that — the BBCAN Manor.
Styled after a 19th-century grand home (refurbished in the art-deco '20s), Cox describes the set as opulent; it's got lush velvet curtains concealing a "secretive" parlour, a sophisticated library, topiary shrubs and what appear to be checkered marble floors. It's all very Knives Out.
\u201cHere's your official look inside the BBCAN Manor. \ud83d\udd0d\n\n#BBCAN11\u201d— Your #1 BBCAN Source (@Your #1 BBCAN Source) 1678221741
"We've got some old favourites in terms of twists, we've got some new stuff we've never done before, and I would tell you all about it, but then I'd have to kill you," Cox jokes, playing into the murder-mystery vibes that the manor is giving.
It's honestly the perfect setting for drama, backstabbing, under-the-table dealings and other typical BBCAN fare.
The kitchen, outfitted with a stunning chandelier, is a dream for home chefs — or anyone with a pulse, honestly.
It really makes you pity the houseguests who are going to be eating slop on that gorgeous kitchen island.
Bookworms will be disappointed that the books lining the library shelves are all blank ("for now," says Cox), but at least there's a pool table over which houseguests will likely plot and scheme.
Fans who live for a showmance can also expect things to get a little steamy by the hot tub.
The BBCAN house is primed for all the twists and turns that the show's known for – plus, it's just straight-up gorgeous. By the looks of it, fans can expect something akin to an IRL game of Clue, sans murder.
Tune into the BBCAN 11 premiere this week on Global.
Is there a Big Brother Canada 2023?
Big Brother Canada season 11 is set to air March 8th, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET.
What days of the week does BBCAN air?
According to the Big Brother Canada website, BBCAN will air on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. (Head of Household), Wednesdays at 9 p.m. (Power of Vito) and Thursdays at 7 p.m. (Eviction).