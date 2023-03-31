big brother canada

Big Brother Canada Celebs Are 'Disgusted' By 2 Contestants & Here's Why There's Controversy

"You will not see me around them at any BBCAN gatherings."

Arisa Cox, host of Big Brother Canada. Right: Zach Neilson and Terrell "Ty" McDonald.

Things got very heated in the latest episode of Big Brother Canada, and BBCAN celebrities are coming out of the woodwork to call out two contestants who orchestrated much of the drama.

Even before the controversy of this week, houseguests Ty and Zach have been called out by fans and players alike for talking down to women in the game.

Multiple houseguests were critiqued by the two boys for showing their emotions. For example, Vanessa Mactavish — who had to leave the house for medical reasons — was criticized by Zach for crying after a POV comp. Well, last night, the tables turned when Zach got into a screaming match with HOH Kuzie.

Here's what went down: shortly after the season premiere aired, fan favourite Hope discovered a love note from his girlfriend tucked into his luggage – a Big Brother no-no – which he shared with his supposed allies Ty and Zach.

The duo kept his secret for a while. However, when Hope vetoed himself off the block this week and Zach was put up as a replacement nominee, they decided to tattle on Hope to the producers with the goal of getting him disqualified and keeping Zach in the house.

If Hope wasn't held accountable by producers, Zach and Ty threatened to walk out of the game

The plan backfired; Hope was not disqualified, and HOH Kuzie called Zach out for his "dirty" gameplay.

A loud disagreement ensued in which Zach called Kuzie "crazy," cementing his reputation as a villain this season.

"Big Daddy K," however, received all kinds of praise from BBCAN royalty.

Twitter fans are absolutely roasting the duo, with season nine contestant Jed laughing at their failed ultimatum.

At first, Zach and Ty tried to recruit votes in their favour but eventually decided to self-evict together when it became clear they were playing a losing game. At the last second, Ty backed out of the walk-out plan; he's still in the house and his fate is TBD.

We’ll find out if Ty makes it through eviction on "whodunnit week," which begins on Tuesday night, but Kuzie made it clear that she's coming after him next.

