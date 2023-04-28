big brother canada

Big Brother Canada's Shanaya Blames Ty For Her Eviction & Fans Are Rooting For Him Now

On a scale from "toxic" to "GOAT," how do you feel about this controversial player?

Victoria's Shanaya Carter and Toronto's Ty Macdonald in Big Brother Canada season 11.

It's safe to say that Big Brother Canada player Ty Macdonald has gotten a reaction from the show's fanbase, but as the number of residents in the BBCAN manor dwindles, the Toronto mans has started to impress even his haters.

Between his on-and-off showmance with Claudia "Cece" Campbell, his almost-self-eviction and his record number of POV wins, Ty has kept himself pretty busy this season.

Though many people — including recent evictee Shanaya Carter — believed that Claudia had separated herself from Ty, the on-screen exes had a discussion before Thursday night's surprise eviction that resulted in Shanaya's departure.

"[Claudia] had to choose between myself or a potential alliance with Ty and Renee," Shanaya told Narcity, "and she, I guess, thought that that would take her further in the game."

"The thing with Cece — and something that I admire so much about her — is her ability to really think for herself despite her connection to Ty," Shanaya continued. "I was really — I still am — surprised that that was her decision to move forward with Ty, because this whole game has been her."

In the past, Ty has told Claudia that her gameplay suspicions were based on insecurities and he got mad at her for wearing another player's sweater, behaviour that earned him a poor reputation among the fandom.

Still, some fans and even past contestants can't deny that Ty is a verified comp beast.

It's confirmed that Kuzie passed her Wendy's rewards points onto Ty after she was evicted, and if those factor in as some sort of advantage next week, Ty is well-positioned for a spot in the final three.

