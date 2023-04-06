People Are Roasting BBCAN Contestants For Being Confused About Where Manitoba Is (VIDEO)
"Manitoba's in Saskatchewan?"
Big Brother Canada — a whodunnit game of social acrobatics and espionage — is currently in its dramatic 11th season. For the first time ever, BBCAN made the cataclysmic decision to cut the 24/7 live feeds, instead providing fans with something called Digital Dailies: uncut snippets of unaired footage.
While the BBCAN fandom wasn't entirely happy with this shift, there have been a few golden nuggets shared online that give viewers an inside peek at what the houseguests are really like when they aren't backstabbing, plotting, etc.
In a deleted scene, Ontarians Ty McDonald and Renee Mior are caught struggling to list the Canadian provinces and territories, getting stuck on one in particular: Manitoba.
"Is Manitoba the city?" Renee asks in the clip.
"I think it's in Saskatchewan, never mind," Ty responds with a confidence that almost makes you want to believe him.
Eventually, they call in Newfoundlander Jonathan Leonard to see if he knows where Manitoba is, to which he responds, "Manitoba, British Columbia?"
\u201cDELETED SCENE: TY and Renee have no idea were MANITOBA is. #bbcan11\u201d— BBXtra (@BBXtra) 1680627117
The clip is undoubtedly hilarious, and people on Twitter — including Jonathan's family — are roasting the houseguests online.
\u201c\u201cJonny, where\u2019s Manitoba?\u201d \u201cBritish Columbia?\u201d \ud83d\ude02\ud83d\ude02 \ud83d\udc80 #BBCAN11\u201d— Jonathan Leonard (@Jonathan Leonard) 1680628272
Past BBCAN contestant Julie Vu wrote, "I just ugly laughed 😂😂😂"
While trolls online criticized the trio for "sounding super American," even a viewer from the States had to laugh at the lack of geography skills here.
\u201c@JonathanBBCAN11 Lol is it funnier that as an American I know where Manitoba is \ud83e\udd23\ud83e\udd23\u201d— Jonathan Leonard (@Jonathan Leonard) 1680628272
It's safe to say these guys probably wouldn't be winners in a Canadian trivia comp.
Still, it's moments like these that sort of humanize the contestants to the BBCAN audience — they aren't conniving gameplayers all the time!