BBCAN Evictee Has A Message For Male Viewers After Other Players Called Him 'Emotional'
"If I'm gonna be called weak for being human then hey, so be it."
Big Brother Canada is a game with high stakes and intense emotions, and some people are criticizing houseguests for showing it.
A fitness coach and the most recent BBCAN 11 evictee, Hope Agbolosoo spoke with Narcity about rising above the stigma that comes with being an emotional player.
\u201cIt's been an EMOTIONAL week, okay!? \ud83d\ude2d #BBCAN11\u201d— Global TV (@Global TV) 1681491601
Shedding tears on this show seemed to put a target on Hope's back; Anikah mocked him for being afraid of "those three little girls" in Tuesday night's episode and Ty recently revealed that he doesn't feel "comfortable" playing with "emotional people."
Even BBCAN fans have taken to Twitter, saying that Hope "needs to go home" for seeming too openly emotional.
\u201cHope is too emotional for me. He needs to go home #BBCAN11\u201d— Fltbsh777 (@Fltbsh777) 1682031981
He isn't the only houseguest receiving criticism for this — even Kuzie was recently called "too emotional" by Crown alliance member Anika just this week — but Hope seemed to receive the brunt of public criticism.
Even so, this week's evictee is proud of the game he played, and he has a message for male viewers.
"My emotions are what make me who I am [...] I think people forget that we're humans who play in this game," Hope told Narcity. "I wanted to come on this show and be me. You know, and I'm a human at the end of the day, I have flaws. I make mistakes. So I'm gonna be called weak for being human? Then hey, so be it."
\u201cDIGITAL DAILIES Re-cap \ud83d\udcfa Anika and Kuzie talk about how Hope use's his emotions to get what he wants - The Crown has officially come to an end .. #bbcan11\u201d— BBXtra (@BBXtra) 1681759398
"It's not weakness, it's being real," he continued.
"You're accepting what you're going through. Just let it all out. When you hold it all in, it's, it's not cool. To be honest, it's not real. Be you. And if that means crying [...] cry it out. Let people know how you feel. And I feel like people can connect more with you if you truly show how you feel."