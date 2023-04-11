BBCAN 11's First Jury Member Called These 2 Players 'Sneaky' For Trying To 'Control' The House
"They did a really good job at it for the first couple of weeks and then people caught on."
Between the surprise departures, screaming matches and cut-throat gameplay in Big Brother Canada season 11, tensions have been high since the show's season premiere, with drama swirling around two houseguests in particular: Zach Neilsen and Ty MacDonald.
The first member of the BBCAN 11 jury, Ontario DJ Dan Szabo, spoke with Narcity about his regrets about aligning with the two controversial players.
"I really liked Zach. Zach makes you feel like you're the only person in the room, he makes you feel very warm and welcome," Dan revealed. "So I expressed to him that I wanted to work with him and he reciprocated those feelings. And in hindsight, I definitely shouldn't have trusted him as much as I did, because he had a lot of other alliances going on that I didn't know about."
When Dan eventually caught onto those alliances, he felt he was "in too deep" with the bros.
"Zach and Ty were like the sneaky ones in the house, trying to control all of the narratives and pushing agendas. And I think they did a really good job at it for the first couple of weeks and then people caught on."
Eventually, after Zach self-evicted, Dan solidified his alliance with B.C. bartender Shanae Carter, but when he was put up on the block with Shanae's BBCAN bestie Claudia Campbell, the DJ knew he was in trouble.
So far, his time in the BBCAN jury house has been "relaxing" — a night-and-day difference from the chaotic environment at the BBCAN manor.
You can catch more of the mayhem by tuning into Big Brother Canada tonight, April 11 at 7 p.m. EST, on Global.