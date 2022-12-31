So Many Reality TV Shows Are Coming Back In 2023 & Here Are The Most Anticipated Release Dates
Bring on the drama!
With all the drama the past three years have brought us all, sometimes it’s nice to watch a little mayhem that has nothing to do with your own life -- and there'll be plenty of that to enjoy in the new year.
Many hit reality TV shows are coming back for another season in 2023, including two of the biggest ones at Netflix.
Reality junkies can also find plenty to enjoy on channels such as MTV and TLC in the new year, just to name a few.
Here are the reality shows we're expecting to bring the most drama in 2023.
Married At First Sight (Season 16)
Get ready because everyone’s favorite modern matchmaking experiment is back for another round
Married at First Sight season 16 will be rolling out with a new set of couples ready to put it all on the line for a shot at love. The couples are matched by a panel of experts and meet for the very first time at the altar!
This sure-to-be exciting season is filmed in Nashville, Tennessee, and is set to be released on January 4 on Lifetime.
Teen Mom Family Reunion (Season 2)
Teen moms need love too, and these ones are off on a brand new adventure to find all the excitement they’ve been craving. Teen Mom Reunion features the franchise's favorite moms from past seasons, and they're all getting together for a tropical vacation. They'll make and break friendships, navigate their surprise guests and take a deep dive into family connections.This is one wild island adventure you won’t want to miss. Check it out on January 3 on MTV.
Next Level Chef (Season 2)
Gordon Ramsay is back with a new round of chefs who will take on a “unique cooking challenge in a culinary gauntlet.” Only the strong will survive in Ramsay's hit reality show.
The season will debut on February 12 on Fox after the Super Bowl.
The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On (Season 2)
Love them or leave them: that’s the premise behind Love Is Blind’s sister series, The Ultimatum. Created by Vanessa and Nick Lachey the show asks lovers to either get engaged or break up, and everyone gets to try out a new partner first before making the choice.
Based on Vanessa’s real-life ultimatum to Nick, the show is a favorite of the couple. However, due to other demands on their time, the pair have announced they will not be the hosts of the second season.
The Ultimatum season 2 will feature an all-queer cast, and is expected to drop on Netflix in the first half of 2023.
RuPaul's Drag Race (Season 15)
The makeup and the mayhem of RuPaul's Drag Race has made it one of the more popular reality TV shows out there, so it's no shock that it's coming back for a 15 season.
Still, you can expect plenty of surprises in this new season, including a pair of contestants who are twins. It'll be sibling vs. sibling in a competition where there can only be one true Drag Queen to reign the runway.
Check out the premier on January 6.
Love Is Blind (Season 4)
The pods will soon be open!
If you're still coming down from the messy finale to Love Is Blind season 3, rest assured that there'll be more to come in 2023.
The addictive social experiment challenges singles to fall in love sight-unseen, in the hopes that they'll be able to build a marriage out of their emotional connection.
The show was created by Nick and Vanessa Lachey and the first three seasons have met with rave reviews. The fourth season was reportedly filmed in Seattle and will be released sometime in late 2023.
Hollywood Houselift (Season 2)
We know celebrities love their facelifts, but who do they call when their house needs a touch-up? The answer is Jeff Lewis, who is coming back for season 2 of Hollywood Houselift.
Jeff has worked with some of the most well-known names in Hollywood to transform their homes into glitzy and glam spaces.
Check out the new season which is set to launch sometime in April 2023.
1000-lb Sisters (Season 4)
Tammy and Amy Slaton are the celeb-plus-sized sisters who are taking the world by storm. The two navigate health, love, and life together in this brand-new season filled with even more shocking moments than ever before.
The new season is set to release on January 17 on TLC.