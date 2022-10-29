Kelly From 'Love Is Blind' Spilled The Secrets Of How The Dates Work & It All Makes Sense Now
If you watch the Netflix show Love Is Blind you may be wondering how it all really works, from the timelines for getting engaged to how they chose the ring.
Thankfully Season 1 star Kelly Chase is here to help, and she's been clearing up a lot of the confusion in a series of TikTok videos.
Here's what they don't show you on the Netflix series -- and why things happen the way they do!
How does dating work in the "Love Is Blind" pods?
According to Chase, couples go through about eight or nine days of speed dating.
As they get closer to day eight or nine, that's when everyone starts eliminating people that they're not having a connection with.
"So you start out with 15 people dating and then you get down to your top three," she said.
Why do some couples on "Love Is Blind" get engaged so quickly?
Although it may look like some couples get engaged after just a few dates while others take longer, engagements all happen on the same day, according to Chase.
The day after engagement day is the big reveal day, and that also happens on the same day for everyone.
"That’s why [...] they do the reveal and then the couples separate, they go back into their own doors that’s why because there’s like ... you meet them for 15 minutes, the person that you just get engaged to and then you don’t see them again for a few days. It’s crazy," Chase noted.
What does the engagement day look like on "Love Is Blind"?
By engagement day, which remember happens on the same day for everyone, stars on the show have narrowed it down to their top two choices.
That leaves three possible outcomes, Chase pointed out.
One: you and the person you hope would proposes, proposes to you.
Two: no one proposes to each other
Three: the man who was your second choice proposes to you and you have to turn him down in hopes that your top choice is going to propose to you and if they don’t because their top choice is someone else... then things get awkward.
Is every couple filmed on "Love Is Blind"?
Not every couple is filmed, Chase said.
There are 15 girls and 15 guys to start and then in the first couple of days five men and women who are not making strong connections get released. That leaves 10 men and 10 women.
By reveal day there were five couples who got engaged in both season 1 and season 2.
“But with season 1 we actually had eight couples get engaged so with that being said those other few couples who didn’t make it to the altar, I don't know they [the show] just didn’t have the budget to be able to follow their storylines so they just cut them," Chase explained. "They let them figure out their engagement and dating and whatever else outside of the show."
Who picks out the engagement rings on "Love Is Blind"?
The women on the show do not get to pick their own engagement rings.
In another video, Chase also cleared up confusion about the possibility of two women being proposed to with the same ring.
That's not the case. The men are given three rings to choose from right before they see their fiancé for the first time.
"Within like 30 minutes you have to pick which ring you’re going to give to the person you already proposed to," Chase said.
Even though she didn't end up marrying the man who proposed to her in season 1, Chase said she still has her ring as a memento.
Is the love real on "Love Is Blind"?
Many people may be wondering if it's actually possible to fall in love so quickly and Chase reassured her followers that it is.
"I know it sounds wild, crazy, wackadoo, whatever, but yeah," she said at the beginning of one of her TikTok videos.
She compared it to the past when FaceTime, Skype and Zoom didn't exist and you had to use a landline to call your crush.
"I remember sitting on my basement steps with the door closed because I didn’t want to wake anyone up, having a secret, private conversation with the guy that I really liked in high school and I was so giddy and I didn’t want to get off the phone, we would talk for hours," she said. "That is literally the feeling that we got when we were in the pods talking to the guys that we were connecting on such a good level."
Do all the couples on "Love Is Blind" live in the same city?
One follower commented on one of Chase's videos asking if all the couples live in the same city.
Chase said yes they do. Everyone in season 1 lived in Atlanta when they filmed the show. Season 2 was filmed with people who lived in Chicago and season 3 took place in Dallas.
Do people on "Love Is Blind" have to pack for the getaway from the start?
Everyone is advised from the start to pack as if they're making it to the altar.
Chase said no one goes home between the pods and the getaway. However, they do get to go home after the trip so they can pick up extra clothes to put in their new apartments.
Why do people on "Love Is Blind" dress up for the pods?
During Chase's experience in season 1, she said they didn't know what to expect with the show.
"Production was like pack as if you're going on a date," she said. "Obviously when we got there and you're like 'oh you're meeting someone behind a wall, you're not meeting them at all' but you're still dressing up. It's more or less so that you look good for TV."
She said with season 2 and 3 people are still getting dressed up because "it's what production encourages."