Raven Of 'Love Is Blind' Explained The Bartise Jumping Jacks Scene & Editing Isn't To Blame
Bartise was pouring his heart out!
Love Is Blind star Raven Ross is speaking out about one of the cringiest scenes in season 3 of the hit Netflix show, which shows her working out while a fellow cast member pours his heart out to her on their blind date.
The scene shows Bartise Bowden opening up to Ross in the pods about his parents' divorce, and when the camera goes to Ross she’s doing jumping jacks.
Bowden caught on because he said he could hear her working out and he wasn’t happy about it.
"Bartise gets as deep as he's ever gotten in his life and the person that's listening to him is doing a f*cking workout," he said to Ross. She responded by saying "that's funny" and continued on with her jumping jacks.
The scene then cuts to a one-on-one with Bowden as he shares his thoughts about what happened in the pods.
"We are literally living here to try to find love and I'm sharing all this stuff and I'm becoming vulnerable and you're just working out. My gut's telling me wrong girl," Bowden says through tears.
In a new interview with PEOPLE, Ross addressed that moment saying she’s “taking accountability for it.”
"Editing is always a factor, but I'm going to own up to it: it was a horrible time to do jumping jacks," Ross told PEOPLE.
The pilates instructor also revealed that she’s received backlash over the scene.
"They are really trolling me, right? I think it's funny, though. Keep the memes coming. Just stay out of my DMs about it,” she said.
Bowden ended things with Ross and proposed to Nancy Rodriguez after that moment. Ross later got engaged to Sikiru "SK" Alagbada.
However, it looks like things could get complicated after Bowden revealed he’s attracted to Ross in the episode where all the couples get to meet. Bowden even shared his feelings about Ross with Rodriguez.
We’ll have to wait and see how the rest of the season plays out as both couples prepare for their wedding day.
The new season of Love Is Blind premiered on Netflix last week, and the first seven episodes are now available.
New episodes drop on Wednesdays.