SK Says 'Love Is Blind' Editors Ruined His Raven Proposal & Missed How They Fell In Love
Love Is Blind star SK Alagbada is addressing how the show has portrayed his love story with Raven Ross so far and he's not happy about it.
“I feel like the whole world missed the part where Raven and I actually gradually fell in love with each other,” Alagbada said in a new interview with Elite Daily.
The Netflix reality star also has an issue with the proposal scene in which he asked Ross to marry him, as well as the overall timeline of their relationship.
Alagbada and Ross fell in love in the pods, but many viewers may have been left with questions about how they got there.
That's because a lot of Ross' screentime in the pods shows her talking to Bartise Bowden and not Alagbada.
Not only was Bowden shown falling for Ross, but for another contest Nancy Rodriguez as well.
In the interview, Alagbada noted that the "Bartise-Nancy situation took away" from telling his and Ross' storyline more accurately.
“A lot of people will watch it and there [are] blanks in their heads: How is this possible? How did he even end up proposing to her?” Alagbada added.
Another issue Alagbada has is with his proposal scene in the second episode.
Near the end of the episode, Alagbada is down on one knee pouring his heart out and expressing his love to Ross.
Ross is shown smiling as she listens to Alagbada, but then once Alagbada asks her to marry him there is a long pause from Ross as she paces around the room.
SK Alagbada is down on one knee during his proposal to Raven Ross in a Love Is Blind episode.Courtesy of Netflix.
It takes a while before Alagbada gets a reaction and a "yes" from Ross.
“I remember in the proposal when I went down on one knee and proposed to Raven, it was shown she was walking away, contemplating, and that stuff didn’t happen,” SK said in the Elite Daily interview. “I was in the room. I was down one on one knee, and when I proposed to her, I got an answer back in one second. The whole hesitation [with] her walking around was not... It was not real. It was just edited in there.”
It's unclear if Ross feels the same way as Alagbada as she has not addressed the portrayal of their relationship.
She recently posted a picture of the two of them on her Instagram writing, "this is my favourite picture ever."
Of course it's unknown if the two are still together after the show finished filming, but Alagbada recently posted a video from his birthday celebration and Ross is shown sitting beside him.
Ross also commented with heart eyes on the video.
We'll get to see how Alagbada and Ross' relationship progresses in the new episodes of Love Is Blind that will be released on Wednesday.