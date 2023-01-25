Raven of 'Love Is Blind' Opens Up About Her Time On The Show & Has Advice For Future Casts
"I try not to have any regrets."
It's been months since Love Is Blind fans saw Raven Ross in the season three finale and reunion episodes, and now the former reality star is reflecting on what she learned from the experience — and what advice she'd share with future contestants.
It's safe to say Ross has become a fan favourite, and her social media following has grown significantly since the Netflix show aired in 2022.
Raven Ross Dishes About Her Time On ‘Love Is Blind’ & Her Pilates Careerwww.youtube.com
The pilates instructor admits the overall experience was tough, but she doesn't regret being a part of it.
"It's a hard experience once it [season 3] came out and everyone sees everything about your life. But it really transformed me as a person honestly and made me so just much more aware and more mature and I grew thicker skin overnight," she told Narcity.
"Even though it's all been so challenging, it's really been so worth it and I just love the growth."
Ross says she has one regret from her time on Love Is Blind
Although she says people have had time to see her true personality on social media since the show came out, Ross says she wishes she opened up more during filming.
"It's hard like if you've never been in front of a camera [to] being in front of a camera all day," she explained.
"I'm naturally a more reserved person, so I wish I would have just pushed myself a little further to you know, get out of my comfort zone. But I try not to have any regrets."
Ross has gotten really close with the girls she met on Love Is Blind
Even though filming is over, Ross says she's still close with a few of the girls from the Netflix show.
"It's like crazy to think like we all went through this crazy thing together and then now we're all starting a new part of our life together. It's just so bonding."
The girls are also super supportive of Raven's pilates career and you can often see them doing workouts with Ross on her Instagram.
"Nancy's already done some app workouts with me. I hope I can get the rest of them on the pilates train with me. So yeah, they're amazing. I love our little group."
Ross says she's "single and ready to mingle"
Following her break-up with Sikiru "SK" Alagbada, who she met on the show, Ross gave her followers an update on her love life when she posted a dating wrapped in December.
"So as you guys know I was in a relationship for most of 2022, but since then I have gone on a total of three first dates," she said in the video. However, she quickly explained that those dates didn't go very far.
So what's her current relationship status?
"I'm single and I'm ready to mingle," she told Narcity.
"I'm focusing a lot on my career so I don't have tons of time, but I'm definitely you know, out here."
Ross has some advice for the future casts of Love Is Blind
Netflix has already announced a fourth season of Love Is Blind and while we patiently wait to hear more details, Ross has some advice for future cast members of the show, as well as others contemplating going on reality TV.
"My advice if you're going to go out is to really just be yourself. Do the work before, do the work after, don't try to be anyone else," she said.
"Just really stick true to who you are and listen to your gut because trying to do anything other than that is going to make the situation even harder."
Fans will soon get to see Ross in the Love Is Blind After The Altar three-episode special that will air on February 10 on Netflix.