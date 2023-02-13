'Love Is Blind' Star Raven Broke Her Silence On SK's Cheating & Here's How She Found Out
They were living together at the time 😞
Anyone who has watched Love Is Blind: After The Altar is aware that Raven Ross ended her relationship with SK Alagbada after cheating allegations surfaced against him.
Now the reality TV star is opening up about how she found out about those allegations and it looks like she became aware of it the same way many of us did: through social media.
In the After The Altar special that premiered on February 10, Alagbada proposed to Ross for a second time and she said yes.
However, their happiness didn't last long because the special also showed that the engagement ended shortly after.
"Since then [the engagement] a lot has changed, my world is completely different because SK cheated on me and now our relationship is over," Ross said in the Netflix episode.
You may remember those cheating allegations first surfaced on TikTok back in November 2022 after a couple of women accused Alagbada of going out with them while he was dating Ross.
Alagbada denied the accusations at the time and called them "malicious."
Ross spoke with Entertainment Tonight and said she found out about the cheating through TikTok like the rest of us.
"I found out on TikTok with the rest of the world," Raven said in the interview.
"That's how it happened and it's OK now, but, yeah, when the world found out was when I learned about it too and we had to process that together."
She also told ET that she and her former fiancé were living together at the time since he was on break from school.
"Unfortunately, we weren't able to communicate enough to get past it. And I think as much as in the moment I wanted it to work, it was just a level of trust and you just gotta be realistic about your expectations of your partner and be realistic about respect in your relationship."
Looking back at her relationship with Alagbada, Ross says there were times that she had a "gut feeling" about something, but didn't ask questions.
"It was always just me saying in the back of my mind, 'Hmm, that just doesn't really add up.' But I was not in a place, I was so worried about keeping our relationship together and not creating conflict that I wasn't asking the questions that I needed to be… There were many times I should have known better," she told ET.
In an interview with Narcity in January, Ross spoke about her time on the reality show and said she tries to have no regrets.
She also gave advice to future contestants of the show based on her own experience.
"My advice if you're going to go out is to really just be yourself. Do the work before, do the work after, don't try to be anyone else," she said at the time.
"Just really stick true to who you are and listen to your gut because trying to do anything other than that is going to make the situation even harder."
Ross also shared that she is dating again after her time on the show.
Love Is Blind season 3 and the After The Altar are available now on Netflix.
- 'Love Is Blind: After The Altar' Is Out & Here's A Look At Where The Cast Is Now ›
- Raven of 'Love Is Blind' Opens Up About Her Time On The Show & Has Advice For Future Casts ›
- Raven Of 'Love Is Blind' Shared Her Fave Pilates Tips & What's Next After Netflix ›
- SK Of 'Love Is Blind' Tried To Clear Up Claims He Cheated On Raven & He's Going After People ›