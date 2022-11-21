'Love Is Blind' Couple Raven & SK Split Up Amid Cheating Claims & She's Cut Him From Her IG
“Legal proceedings” are ongoing. 😬
A Love Is Blind couple from the third season of the Netflix series has broken things off amid cheating allegations.
Less than two weeks after the release of the reunion episode, where Raven Ross and Sikiru "SK" Alagbada revealed that they were together, the couple have called it quits.
The news comes shortly after a couple of women accused Alagbada of cheating, via TikTok videos.
Alagbada and Ross released a statement confirming their break-up, on Sunday.
"We are saddened to announce that we have decided to go our separate ways," the statement reads. "Due to on-going legal proceedings surrounding these allegations, we can not provide additional details and ask that you please respect our privacy during this hard time."
"Thank you for following our story and believing in us. This journey has forever shaped our lives and we are so grateful for everyone who has been a part of it. Your love and support means everything."
Raven Ross' statement shared in an Instagram story.@pilatesbodyraven | Instagram
The exes have also deleted pictures featuring each other from their Instagram accounts.
Alagbada and Ross fell in love and got engaged in the pods during the third season of the Netflix reality show.
At the altar though, Alagbada shocked fans when he said "I do not".
However, during the reunion episode the pair claimed to have resumed dating despite the long distance — Alagbada was studying in California while Ross works in Dallas.
But there was a new twist in this tale last week, when cheating allegations surfaced against Alagbada.
Two women posted TikTok videos alleging they had gone out with Alagbada, post the filming of Season 3.
In a now-deleted video from November 18, TikTok user @HannahBethStyle accused Alagbada of cheating on Ross.
Hannah Beth claimed that she started dating SK in 2019 before breaking up and getting back together again in July 2021.
During their time together, she had at least once noticed texts from a contact named ‘fiancée’ on Alagbada's phone during a trip to Europe, but Alagbada reassured her that his “fiancée” [Ross] was simply “for the [money]” and they were just friends.
TikTok user @emmwho9 also posted a video last week saying she had gone out with Alagbada, after meeting him on Hinge, as reported by Buzzfeed.
“Put a finger down if you went on a date In April with a guy from Hinge and then you see that he’s actually on the show Love Is Blind and that he met you after the show was filmed but is still with the same girl right now," she shared in the now-deleted video.
She also shared screenshots of the conversation between her and Alagbada and another video of him kayaking — all of which have been removed from her profile now.
Narcity has reached out to Ross and Alagbada, and will update this article accordingly.
