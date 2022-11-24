SK Of 'Love Is Blind' Tried To Clear Up Claims He Cheated On Raven & He's Going After People
Two stars of the third season of Love Is Blind shocked fans earlier this week when they announced they were calling it quits amid cheating allegations, and now it sounds like things are getting messy.
Sikiru "SK" Alagbada addressed allegations that he cheated on his former partner Raven Ross in an Instagram story on Thursday, while also hinting that he's planning to sue some of his accusers.
"Dear LIB Family, Raven and I left the Love Is Blind altar as single individuals who went back to dating other people," he wrote in the post. "While our journey back together hasn't been straightforward, the unique emotional connection we developed from this experiment kept us together as friends, and helped rekindle our relationship after the fact."
Screenshot of SK Alagbada's statement on his Instagram story on November 24.@sk4ever2 | Instagram
"These allegations have been falsely misrepresented with malicious intent, and we are actively pursuing legal actions against some of the accusers involved," the statement continued.
He went on to apologize for the impact that things have had on Raven, without quite addressing whether he cheated or not.
"I am deeply sorry for the pain this has caused Raven, my family and everyone involved. Raven and I will continue to support each other and wish nothing but love. Happy Thanksgiving."
Screenshot of SK Alagbada's statement on his Instagram story on November 24.@sk4ever2 | Instagram
Ross and Alagbada fell in love and got engaged during the third season of the Netflix series.
While they didn't say "I do" at the altar, they revealed they had gotten back together in the reunion episode.
Less than two weeks later the pair released a joint statement saying they had parted ways following allegations on TikTok that Alagbada had been dating other girls.
"Due to on-going legal proceedings surrounding these allegations, we can not provide additional details and ask that you please respect our privacy during this hard time," they wrote.
"Thank you for following our story and believing in us. This journey has forever shaped our lives and we are so grateful for everyone who has been a part of it. Your love and support means everything," the statement also said.
Ross and Alagbada have since deleted all the photos they had together from both of their Instagram accounts.
A couple of women previously posted TikTok videos saying they had gone out with Alagbada after the Love Is Blind finale, which was shot on July 1, 2021.
In a now-deleted video, TikToker Hannah Beth claimed that she started dating SK in 2019 before breaking up and getting back together again in July 2021.
Beth alleges Alagbada lied about his fiancée Ross and said that Ross had been just in it for the money and the two of them were just friends.
Another TikTok user @emmwho9 also posted a now-deleted video on the social media platform saying she had been out with Alagbada post-filming after the two met on the dating app Hinge.
It's unclear how Ross feels about the apology as she has not acknowledged it on her social media.
Season 3 of Love Is Blind is now available on Netflix.