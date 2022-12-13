Brennon From 'Love Is Blind' Denied Old Domestic Abuse Allegations & Says They're 'False'
"My thoughts and prayers go out to actual victims."
Brennon Lemieux from season 3 of Love Is Blindis speaking out after a 2021 police report, which accuses him of throwing a woman against a wall, resurfaced on Reddit.
Lemieux posted an Instagram story on Monday saying that a report had been falsely filed against him last year, and that it was later thrown out.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
According to the incident report that was filed in Dallas, Texas on January 2021, a few months before the Love Is Blind season began filming, the accusations were made by a woman named Sarah whom Lemieux had been dating for three months.
The report states the pair were having drinks when they began arguing and Lemieux reportedly asked Sarah to leave, but she refused due to having had a couple of drinks.
According to the report, Lemieux became angry and grabbed Sarah by the arm and "threw her against the wall," which caused her to hit her head on the wall and become unconscious for "a brief moment."
Sarah then claimed that Lemieux struck her and scratched her.
She reportedly then slept off her drinks on the couch before driving home and telling her mom what had happened. The report says Sarah's mom then drove the woman to the hospital where she was diagnosed with a concussion and bruising.
Lemieux is refuting these claims.
"There have been a few rumors about an incident falsely filed against me from a few years ago. The grand jury threw it away as a 'no bill/no validation to the claim' due to their (sic) being evidence that contradicted the accusation," he said in his Instagram story.
"The report was thrown out. My thoughts and prayers go out to actual victims."
A screenshot of Brennon Lemieux's Instagram story on Dec 12, 2022.@brennonlemieux | Instagram
The report also made its way onto TikTok, with one story posted by @storytimewithrikkii getting over 1 million views.
"Another day, another Love Is Blind scandal. This f*cking season is so God damn messy," the TikToker says at the start of the video before outlining what is written in the report.
@storytimewithrikkii
Brennon is in the hot seat after an “alleged incident report” was released today. Brennon has denied these allegations. 🫖🧐 #loveisblindseason3 #loveisblindnetflix #alexaandbrennon #brennonlemieux #loveisblindreunion #loveisblindafterthealter #greenscreen
Many people are reacting to the video saying the season is going from "bad to worse every week."
"Do these people not do background checks before they let anyone on the show?" another person wrote.
"I miss the first season when it seemed like they were really looking for love," one TikToker commented.
Lemieux went on the third season of the Netflix dating show where he met and fell in love with Alexa Alfia.
The couple made it to the altar and got married on the show.
Since the reunion, the couple has posted numerous photos together on their social media accounts.
On Monday, Alfia posted an Instagram story around the same time as Lemieux.
It showed the two of them together and she captioned it "that's my man" with a heart emoji.
Season three of Love Is Blind is available on Netflix.
If you or someone you know has been the victim of domestic violence, refer to these resources available across the country. Support is available.
- Iyanna Of 'Love Is Blind' Broke Down On TikTok & Her Divorce From Jarrette Is 'Official' Now ›
- Cole Says He & Zanab Had A 'Love Is Blind' Plan & She Knew His Answer At The Altar ›
- SK Of 'Love Is Blind' Tried To Clear Up Claims He Cheated On Raven & He's Going After People ›
- 'Love Is Blind' Star Nick Says He's Estranged From Ex-Wife Danielle & They're Not Speaking ›