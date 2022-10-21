'Love Is Blind' Star Nick Says He's Estranged From Ex-Wife Danielle & They're Not Speaking
"I had to create a boundary" 😬
It sounds like reconciliation is not on the (broken) table for former Love Is Blindcouple Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl.
The duo got married in the season 2 finale of Netflix’s hit reality series, but they announced they were getting divorced after two years in August, just before the release of a reunion special.
Thompson and Ruhl were still together during that reunion, but he recently revealed that the two are not speaking in the wake of their divorce.
“For my own mental health and healing, I had to create a boundary with her that I’m not engaging anymore,” Thompson told US Magazine in an interview.
He added that there was no single “catastrophic event” that led to their breakup, and that they “took some steps to try and salvage the relationship" before they called it quits.
"Over time, these things started building up," he said. “I don’t wanna speak for her, but I know I wasn’t feeling like I was getting the partnership I needed to be successful and to kind of move forward with the relationship."
Ruhl gave her side of things in an Instagram post earlier this month, in which she said it was a "personality compatibility" issue at the end of the day.
"People think, 'Oh, did someone cheat? Did this happen or this happen?' No," she said.
She added at the time that things were initially "amicable and civil," but things have gotten messy amid the divorce process.
"This is not an I-hate-Nick thing," she said. "I care for him. I'm just trying to explain why things went south."
The Netflix reality series bills itself as an "experiment" to find out if people can find love and build the foundations of a marriage before even setting eyes on one another.
The first two seasons of the show each ended with two couples getting married. However, things have gotten messy in the years since.
The two couples from season 1, Lauren Speed/Cameron Hamilton and Amber Pike/Matt Barnett, remain married.
However, there are no couples left standing from season 2. Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely, the only other couple from that season, announced their split mere days before Nick and Danielle.
Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams, the contestants who got together during the After the Altar reunion that recently aired, have also since broken up.
Season 3 of Love Is Blind is now rolling out on Netflix, and maybe this one will finally answer the big questions for us.
Is love truly blind? Or — given all the marital carnage we're seeing — is love a battlefield?