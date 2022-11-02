Danielle From 'Love Is Blind' Blasted Ex-Husband Nick & Says He's Out To 'Take Her Down'
Even Shake is taking sides!
Love is clearly getting messy for former Love Is Blind couple Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson, after Ruhl accused her ex-husband of making "false statements" in interviews in an effort to "take her down."
In a now-deleted Instagram post, Ruhl slammed Thompson saying he is "taking extreme measures" to silence her and "control the narrative."
Ruhl and Thompson were one of only two couples to get married in Season 2 of the Netflix show, before filing for divorce in August ahead of the reunion episode.
It seems like one former cast member of theirs is choosing to defend Ruhl in this situation.
Even though Ruhl deleted her post, Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee reposted screenshots from her account, saying he was only leaving it up for 24 hours.
"I'm posting this because I found Nick to be a sneaky, toxic, instigator who felt the need to attack me unprovoked just for speaking my truth," Chatterjee wrote in his Instagram post. "Danielle has her own share of problems but in my opinion is largely innocent."
In the series of screengrabs, it seems like Ruhl wanted to clear the air on what is happening between the former couple.
"I have been warned by his team that this could get messy and certain things of mine will be at stake or taken if I block him on social media," she says in the post.
Screenshot of Danielle Ruhl's now-deleted post.@thepuppydoc | Instagram
The couple ended their marriage after two years in August, and Ruhl said last month that "personality compatibility differences" were to blame.
In her new post, Ruhl also claimed Thompson intended to go on another reality show and blamed her for "potentially being unable to."
Screenshot of Danielle Ruhl's now-deleted post.@thepuppydoc | Instagram
The former LIB star claimed her soon-to-be ex-husband is trying to get media attention because he blames her for their divorce, which she says she filed because it was in her "best interest."
Screenshot of Danielle Ruhl's now-deleted post.@thepuppydoc | Instagram
Ruhl went on in the post to accuse Thompson of using the negative commentary to his advantage.
"He can continue to try and silence me .. or continue to punish me for doing what was in my best interest. But I hope people realize that he was enjoying the negative commentary and is trying to continue to make it the storyline that makes him seem like a 'savior.'"
Screenshot of Danielle Ruhl's now-deleted post.@thepuppydoc | Instagram
Ruhl ended the five-page post by saying she hoped it would never get to this point and that she will say more about the situation in the future.
Screenshot of Danielle Ruhl's now-deleted post.@thepuppydoc | Instagram
Ruhl's post is the latest in a divorce that is getting heated.
Last month Thompson revealed the two are no longer on speaking terms.
He also noted there was no one "catastrophic event" that led to their breakup and that they tried to "salvage the relationship" before they ended things.
Thompson did not immediately address Ruhl's comments on Instagram, although he did urge people to "be kind to someone today" in a reel on Wednesday afternoon.
"You never know what's going on with someone behind closed doors," he wrote.
Season 3 of Love Is Blind is now airing on Netflix with new couples looking for love and a husband/wife. New episodes are released on Wednesdays.