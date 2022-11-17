The OG 'Love Is Blind' Couples Shared The Cutest Anniversary Posts & Here's How They're Doing
Was Season 1 the best one?
Netflix's Love Is Blind series loves to bill itself as an "experiment," and after a few years, it looks like the results are still paying off for some of the first participants.
The two married couples from Season 1 just marked their fourth wedding anniversaries on social media, and it sounds like their relationships are still going strong.
Matt Barnett and Amber Pike jokingly paid tribute to each other on Instagram this week to mark the occasion, while Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton got together to share some heartfelt messages of their own.
The first season of Love Is Blind became a pandemic guilty pleasure when it dropped in the summer of 2021. However, the show actually filmed its first season in 2018, which is why the couples are now marking their fourth anniversaries.
"4 years of being married to the hottest wife ever!" Barnett wrote in his Instagram post this week. "Here's to at least 80 more anniversaries."
Pike also reflected on the experience in a post of her own, saying that her life is "just as much fun" as it was before getting married, but now she has a "constant partner in crime."
"People may think getting married the way we did is crazy, but I've always trusted my instincts (even the crazy one) and they haven't steered me wrong yet," she wrote. "Happy Anniversary (Barnett) I wouldn't trade our crazy life over these last 4 years for anything."
Pike later shared a few details from their anniversary day, which included a visit to a vineyard in Georgia.
"Someone told us that the four year was supposed to be the 'Fruit Theme' Anniversary," she wrote in the caption on an Instagram post, which shows the couple enjoying a few glasses of wine.
Speed and Hamilton also celebrated with an adorable photoshoot and matching posts on Insta.
"4 years into forever with you Mr. Hamilton," Speed wrote. "I'm so much better because of it! I love you to the moon and back! Forever my Clyde #MinusThePowPow."
"I'm grateful for you every day, rain or shine," Hamilton wrote in his own post, which features a video montage from their last four years.
"You light up this world. The last four years together have been a gift. I threw away the receipt, so we've got to keep each other."
Hamilton and Speed have made it easy for fans to follow them over the last few years, thanks to their popular Hanging With The Hamiltons channel on YouTube, where they have almost 700,000 subscribers.
They're also still pals with Pike and Barnett from the show, with the guys often appearing in videos together on social media.
The couples even popped into each other's Instagram comments to celebrate their respective anniversaries this week.
"Happy anniversary y'all!" Pike wrote on Speed and Hamilton's post.
Speed wrote the same thing on Pike's post, while Hamilton also dropped a comment.
Barnett-Pike and Speed-Hamilton were the only pairs to come out of Love Is Blind Season 1, and they all seem to be in it for the long haul.
The same can't be said for the cast from Season 2, which ended with two marriages. Those couples have both since filed for divorce.
Season 3 of the show recently concluded with two marriages, and Netflix has already put out the casting call for Season 4 and beyond.
In the meantime, we're still waiting for the first Love Is Blind baby!