Colleen Revealed What Was Up At The 'Love Is Blind' Reunion & Answered Whether She's 'OK'
The Matt questions won't go away.
Many fans who watched the Love Is Blindseason 3 reunion episode pointed out that Colleen Reed looked uncomfortable as she sat on the couch next to her husband, Matt Bolton, who blew up at her several times throughout the show.
Now Reed herself is addressing those comments, and she says her mood at the reunion had nothing to do with Bolton.
"Going into the reunion, I was not in good headspace as I was dealing with a lot of anxiety due to the negative commentary I had endured during the first few episodes," Reed said in a new interview with Cosmopolitan UK this week.
"While I knew what I had signed up for, at that point, I was not prepared for the gravity of strangers critiquing my profession that I am incredibly proud of, my character, and tearing down my body/physical traits."
Reed was also forced to address the flirty pool scene with Cole Barnett that happened in episode five. In the episode, Barnett told Reed that she is the type of girl he would usually go for.
Reed then responded by saying she would approach Barnett at a bar in the "real world."
In the interview with Cosmopolitan UK, Reed said she was "embarrassed" to have to rewatch that part of the show.
"Not only was I dealing with this stress, but I was embarrassed of having to watch the pool scene in front of everyone and having to discuss it," she explained.
"I cherish my friendships with these girls so much. I didn't want my actions to change anything with them or with Matt. I was anticipating more harmful comments as well."
Reed also talked about what she wished she had been asked about during the reunion.
"I do wish Matt and I were asked about and discussed our fallouts along with what led us from going to being unsure to saying 'yes' at the altar," she told Cosmo.
"Both Matt and I are well past everything and learned from our experience so then we are very open to talking about it all. I think it would have provided a lot of clarity for the audience."
A clinical psychologist recently wrote about the issue in Psychology Today and said that Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the hosts of the show, should've called Bolton out on his "abusive" actions throughout the season.
Reed and Bolton hit it off in the pods during the first couple of episodes of Love Is Blind and got engaged.
Viewers then witnessed the couple go through a few big arguments during which Bolton almost packed his bags and left.
Many fans may have been surprised when both Reed and Bolton said "I do" at the altar.
During the reunion, Reed expressed that the couple is not living together yet and are going at their "own pace." She added they plan to move in together soon.
Since the show, both Reed and Bolton have been posting photos and videos of the two of them travelling and enjoying life outside of the show.
Bolton also shared the interview Reed did with Cosmopolitan in an Instagram story on Wednesday and wrote: "I'll always hold your hand and make sure you're OK, pretty girl."
The full season 3 of Love Is Blind is available on Netflix.
