A Psychologist Weighed In On Matt's 'Abusive' Ways On 'Love Is Blind' & She Has Some Notes
She also called out the Lacheys for not questioning his 'alarming and abusive' behaviour.
The latest season of Love Is Blind had so many red flags that even a clinical psychologist decided to provide expert advice.
Isabelle Morley, a clinical psychologist from Massachusetts, says that reality television "should have an ethical duty to protect people," especially from abusive relationships, which she thinks is a common theme on LIB3.
In a recent column for Psychology Today, Morley began by ripping into the Matt Bolton's abusive traits and the Lacheys' subsequent failure to call him out for it.
She called it "The Matt Mistake" and pointed out how the show seems to have favoured Bolton over other cast members during the latest Season 3 episode.
"During the reunion, the Lacheys make the contestants face their more embarrassing, regretful, and painful moments," Morley pointed out. "Except for Matt."
Instead of making Bolton take accountability for his actions, the hosts glossed over his multiple outbursts, unlike Bartise Bowden and Cole Barnett, who are made to explain themselves.
"No one makes Matt reflect or apologize," Morley added.
Morley also pointed out that none of the other female cast members jumped in to defend his wife Coleen Reed the way they did for Zanab Jaffrey during the reunion.
Instead of reprimanding Matt, they went after Reed and made her take accountability for the flirty interaction with Barnett during the pool scene in Malibu.
"His behaviour was alarming and abusive," said Morley.
Morley then pointed out Reed's concerning body language during the reunion episode, including heavy breathing and shifty eyes.
"She barely smiles. She stumbles over words as she tries to explain. She even apologizes for getting emotional and crying," Morley pointed out. "If she were presenting that way in my office, I'd be very worried about her."
Morley called out the show for dealing with the whole situation in a very unprofessional and possibly dangerous way.
"If Matt is as abusive as he appeared on-screen, then the Lacheys and the entire production team made an unforgivable mistake," says Morley.
"They put Colleen in the line of fire for more abuse. They reopened the first trigger of Matt's abuse and encouraged contestants to rehash their reactions."
The pair were one of two couples to say yes in Season 3 of the hit reality show, despite several tense moments.
Bolton and Reed have revealed that they're not living together because of their leases.
"We're very much on the same page," Reed eventually clarified, adding that "logistics" and "money" were factors in them not moving in.
But some fans didn't buying it, and flooded Reed's TikTok comments section, asking to watch out for Bolton, who blew up at her on camera multiple times over seemingly small disputes on the show.
"Her shifty eyes and fake smiles were so scary this entire reunion episode," reads one popular tweet.
"It's hard to see abuse when it's happening to you, and it's hard to get out of an abusive situation even when you see it. It's even harder to get out of an abusive relationship when there's pressure to stay, such as being filmed or being put on the spot on your wedding day," the psychologist Morley explained from an expert point of view.
She finally offered the show a four-step action plan for Love is Blind makers to avoid similar situations in future seasons:
- The show should hire a psychologist (or maybe a few) to support the contestants
- The producers need to intervene when there's abuse. They must protect the contestants' welfare
- They should air the number for the domestic violence hotline or other resources
- There should be a message on-screen during an abusive interaction so that viewers know the behaviour is unacceptable and know not to normalize it.
Do you think Love Is Blind should adopt Morley's four-step action plan?
- 'Love Is Blind' Fans Are Asking If Colleen Is 'OK' & Calling Out Matt's 'Red Flags' ›
- A TikToker Spotted Matt And Colleen From 'Love Is Blind' In Dallas & It’s A Major Spoiler Alert ›
- 'Love Is Blind' Star Colleen Reed Is A Professional Dancer & Her Instagram Is All About Ballet In Texas ›
- Netflix's 'Love Is Blind' Cast Salaries Were Revealed & They Make Less Than You Think ›