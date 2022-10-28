Colleen of 'Love Is Blind' Addressed The Flirty Pool Scene With Cole & Where They Stand Now
"I know that is extremely inappropriate."
Love Is Blind star Colleen Reed has spoken out about a scene in the third season of the Netflix show where she is seen flirting with a fellow castmate who is not her fiancé.
In episode five, Reed is sitting at the edge of the pool and talking to Cole Barnett who tells her she is the type of girl he would usually go for.
Reed then responded by saying she would approach Barnett at a bar in the "real world" to which he responded that he would also approach her at a bar.
When Reed told her fiancé Matt Bolton about the conversation later, he was so angry about it that he threatened to leave the show and Reed got super emotional.
In an interview with USA TODAY, Reed addressed the pool scene and said she regrets how she handled it.
"There was definitely more to the conversation that unfortunately wasn't shown (in the episode), where I mentioned that there's a reason why me and Matt are together and Cole and I are not," Reed said in the interview.
"I was very uncomfortable in that situation when Cole opened up that door (to flirting), and I didn't know how to handle it. So I handled it with trying to make the situation nice and make nice comments, and now I know that is extremely inappropriate."
Reed said she has since talked about it with Bolton and Barnett's fiancée, Zanab Jaffrey, and they have all "moved past it."
"There was no intention of me trying to cross a line by any means," Reed added.
The pool scene comes up again in a conversation between Barnett and Jaffrey in episode seven. "I'm on team Matt with this whole thing" Jaffrey says.
We'll have to wait and see how both relationships move forward next week.
The first seven episodes of season three of Love Is Blind are available now on Netflix.
New episodes drop on Wednesdays.