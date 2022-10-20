'Love Is Blind' Star Colleen Reed Is A Professional Dancer & Her Instagram Is All About Ballet In Texas
She might be trading a tutu for a wedding gown very soon.
Season 3 of Netflix’s Love Is Blind — also known as LIB —is out, and some of its contestants are already turning heads. One name that stands out after the release of the show’s first four episodes is that of ballet dancer Colleen Reed.
The 26-year-old, who’s also a digital PR strategist, got engaged to participant Matt Bolton during the first week of the program. And not only that, the dancer was even rejected twice before her romantic compromise.
The young contestant is from Easton, PA but currently resides in Dallas, TX, dedicating lots of her time to professional dancing as a member of the Ballet North Texas company.
Her Instagram profile @jellybean.colleen gives followers a glimpse into her ballet life. Her story highlights show a picture of her featured in Pointe Magazine, which is a professional ballet publication.
The ballerina also shares what her practices look like, what she drinks when she’s training, pictures with her fellow dancers, and how rough this performance dance can be.
Colleen graduated from the University of Oklahoma and spent some time training with the Nashville Ballet before moving to Texas to keep pursuing her dream career, according to a picture posted by the LIB contestant herself on July 24, 2018.
Aside from her ballet life, the PR strategist also seems to enjoy posting her travel memories and pictures with her friends while enjoying a day at a pool party or having fun on a night out in town.
Love Is Blind season 3 is now available on Netflix.