Nancy Of 'Love Is Blind' Thanked Bartise For Saying No & She Doesn't Want A 'Half-A** Husband'
"That person’s not a husband right now."
Fans of Love Is Blindnow know which couples did and didn't get married in the third season, and one star of the Netflix show says she's happy with how it turned out.
Nancy Rodriguez said "I do" at the altar at her wedding to Bartise Bowden and looked crushed when Bowden turned her down.
More than a year has passed since that day and now Rodriguez says she's "thankful" to Bowden for saying no.
“I just thank Bartise for saying no because I think that having a half-a** husband would have been so much worse than him saying yes. You know, that person’s not a husband right now,” Rodriguez said in an interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet.
After Bartise said no in Episode 11, Rodriguez admits she was "blindsided" but was not interested when Bowden brought up the possibility of continuing a relationship.
“I felt like him betraying me made me feel like I was betraying my family because I really did express to them how much I loved this person and what I was willing to do for this person," she said in the interview. "The fact that I fell in love with the core of who he was. Yeah, I think that was the biggest slap in the face. And so for me, it was, no, I do not, sir, want to continue anything with you.”
As for where the former couple stands now, Rodriguez added that they do speak from time to time.
“We are on talking terms. I think for us, it’s really remembering that all of our friends that went through this, our castmates. There’s no one else that will understand our experiences that we’ve gone through,” she continued.
Rodriguez and Bowden had a rocky relationship throughout the season.
While Rodriguez was happy with her decision in choosing Bowden, he revealed in the show he felt more physically attracted to fellow contestant Raven Ross than he did to Rodriguez.
During the reunion episode, Rodriguez also announced that Bowden didn't mourn their relationship for long because he was seen with a girl the day after their wedding.
"Yes, there was a blonde girl with me. That night nothing happened. Yes, something eventually happened on July 4 on a boat. There was a lot of drinking and there was a lot of coping that I'm doing," Bowden said during the episode.
In an interview with People, Bowden said he was "ashamed" of his behaviour on the show, but had no regrets.
"I love my journey with Nancy because, especially watching it back and watching myself, kind of feeling embarrassed to have watched myself say some of the stuff that I said and ashamed of myself," he said in the interview. "I like that journey because I'm able to learn from it and grow from it."
As for Rodriguez, despite it not working out for her and Bowden, she said she would do the show again.
"To me love is blind, what I was able to experience, what I was able to feel is something I never felt before," she said in the interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet.
The full season of Love Is Blind season 3 is now available on Netflix.
