Here's Where The 'Love Is Blind' Season 3 Cast Is Now & Who's Still Together After The Show
The reunion got emotional!
The third season of Netflix's Love Is Blind saw a handful of couples once again go through a dating experiment and get engaged before actually seeing each other.
While the show produced a lot of drama and awkward moments caught on camera, two couples did make it to the altar and said "I do."
The long-awaited reunion episode revealed where the contestants are a year after the show ended, and it also gave them a chance to address some heated moments from the show. We also finally got to hear the reasons for why they did or did not stay together.
Here’s who is still together from Season 3 – and who didn’t make it to the end.
Did Alexa and Brennon get married on Love Is Blind?
Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux were the first to get engaged on the show and their relationship quickly progressed, making them a fan favorite right up to the end when they both said "I do."
Their chemistry was strong both in and after the pods and we're happy to see their relationship is just as strong now.
Alfia and Lemieux did admit during the reunion episode that while they didn't experience any conflicts during filming, they did have a few hiccups when they moved in together. However, by the looks of it, they are as strong as ever!
Did Colleen and Matt get married on Love Is Blind?
Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton had their fair share of ups and downs throughout the season and Bolton almost packed up and left more than once during the show. However, when it came to the wedding day, both of them said "I do."
The couple revealed they are not living together yet and are going at their own "pace." Reed said it came down to their leases not lining up and that they plan to move in together in a couple of months.
"I'm going to spend the rest of my life with him. We are content, we're on the same page with how we're doing things," Reed added.
The two were recently spotted shopping in Dallas.
Did Bartise and Nancy get married on Love Is Blind?
Bartise Bowden. Right: Nancy Rodriguez.
@bartiseb | Instagram, @thenancyrodriguez | Instagram
The ninth episode cut out before we could see if Bartise Bowden said "I do" to Nancy Rodriguez and we can now confirm Bowden did not say "yes."
Not only did Rodriguez look stunned at the altar, but her family did not take it well and exchanged some words with Bowden.
The former couple did not try again once the cameras stopped rolling and Rodriguez admitted at the reunion that she saw Bowden with a "tall blonde" the day after their wedding.
"Yes there was a blonde girl with me. That night nothing happened. Yes something eventually happened on July 4 on a boat. There was a lot of drinking and there was a lot of coping that I'm doing," Bowden said. "I don't think my sex life is anybody's business here."
Did Zanab and Cole get married on Love Is Blind?
Cole Barnett. Right: Zanab Jaffrey.
@colebrennanbarnett | Instagram, @zanabjaffrey | Instagram
Many people questioned if Zanab Jaffrey and Cole Barnett would get married after seeing their rocky relationship throughout the season and Barnett's comments about Reed being more of "his type."
When it came down to saying "I do," Jaffrey could not do it. She also called Barnett out for being disrespectful before walking away.
During the reunion episode, the two were still feeling bitter about how things ended and they said they haven't talked since the wedding.
Things also got emotional for Barnett and he said he regretted going on the show because of the way he impacted Jaffrey's self esteem.
Jaffrey commented that she did not regret choosing Barnett and she would do it all over again with him.
"I know you're sorry. I forgave you a long time ago," Jaffrey said.
Are SK and Raven still together after Love Is Blind?
Fans were left crushed when Sikiru "SK" Alagbada said "I don't" to Raven Ross in Episode 9. Ross admitted she was also surprised after hearing his rejection.
However, possibly the best part of the reunion episode was when the couple confirmed they are back together and making long-distance work while Alagbada is at school in California.
"We've grown so much through this experiment [...] from what we went through, from being apart. It makes it so much better when we're together," Ross said.
"Yeah of course I would prefer to be with him every day but we've grown so much from it and it's really beautiful to do that."
- 'Love Is Blind' Pair Raven & SK Revealed Their Wedding Finale Thoughts & We Have Questions ›
- 'Love Is Blind' Star Cole Barnett Shared His Favorite Texas Spots & This Is His Ideal Date ›
- 'Love Is Blind' Star Raven Reacted To Bartise's Compliments & Shaded Him So Hard On TikTok ›
- A TikToker Spotted Matt And Colleen From 'Love Is Blind' In Dallas & It’s A Major Spoiler Alert ›
- Netflix's 'Love Is Blind' Cast Salaries Were Revealed & They Make Less Than You Think ›