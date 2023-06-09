Matt & Colleen Of 'Love Is Blind' Just Moved In Together & They Got Sassy With The Doubters
Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton from Season 3 of Love Is Blind have moved in together, two years after getting married on the Netflix show.
The reality stars shared the exciting news on Instagram after saying they took their time "adapting" to living with someone, in a move that's sure to end many months of fan speculation.
"Honey I’m home," Reed wrote in her post along with a series of photos showing her and Bolton in their new kitchen.
She also included a middle finger emoji in the caption, which may be directed at the people who gave her and Bolton a hard time about being married and not living together.
Bolton shared the same photos in his own Instagram post and included the caption, "WE did it OUR way 🤫."
Many of Reed's and Bolton's former Love Is Blind co-stars shared their excitement over the news in the comments section of the posts.
"👏👏👏we luv to see it," Raven Ross wrote while Bartise Bowden said, "Congrats y’all!!"
Reed announced the news that she and Bolton would be moving in together a few weeks ago during her appearance on Deepti Vempati and Natalie Lee's podcast Out of the Pods as the couple navigated between living in Fort Worth or Dallas.
"We don't have the finances to buy, by any means, but we're going to rent in Dallas and then that gives us time to really find the perfect home for what works for us," she said.
Reed also noted that she and Bolton had been practically living together already in her studio apartment.
"He basically stays at my place because it's closer to work," she added and said Bolton hadn't been back to his place in over a month.
"I'm excited to live with him outside of a studio."
Reed and Bolton fell in love and got engaged in the pods during Season 3 of Love Is Blind before saying "I do" in the finale.
Despite getting married, they dealt with backlash after viewers called out Bolton's behaviour towards Reed and said it showed a lot of "red flags." People also called out a flirty pool scene between Reed and another cast member Cole Barnett.
Bolton and Reed addressed their critics at the Love Is Blind reunion, and she added that the public scrutiny affected her a lot.
She also shared at the time that she and Bolton had yet to move in after a year of marriage and that they were going at their own pace.
Since then many fans had commented on the couple's social media posts and kept questioning if they were "roommates yet?"
Well, now it seems people can finally put those questions to rest as the two are living together and look very excited to settle into their new home.
Here's a look at where the couple is now and the latest on their big move.
Are Matt and Colleen from Love Is Blind still together in 2023?
Yes, Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton are still happily married in 2023.
The couple met on Love Is Blind during the third season which aired on Netflix in October 2022. Even though the show aired in 2022, it had been filmed a year prior to that so Reed and Bolton actually tied the knot in July 2021, as reported by ET Canada.
Since the show aired, the couple has shared various updates on their relationship on social media.
Reed also includes Bolton in a bunch of her TikTok videos and fans love it.
Do Colleen and Matt from 'Love Is Blind' live together?
@colleenreed7
Beyond excited to finally share the news! House tour coming soon 👀 #grwm #movingday #newhouse
On June 7, 2023, Reed and Bolton shared they were moving in together after nearly two years of marriage.
Reed shared more details in a TikTok video where she looked really excited to finally announce the news publicly.
"Today is the big day. We are moving," she said in the clip as she did a "get ready with me" so she could take photos in the new house.
Reed explained that their new Dallas home is super close to the studio she had been living in up until that point.
"The move has been really easy. No stress," she added.
"The only thing is that we have no furniture. We got rid of everything and we're starting from scratch so there goes our bank account."
Reed says she's become obsessed with house and organization TikTok videos since they started moving their stuff into the new place.
"I have spent so much money at the container store [...] Matt has now had to come with me so that as soon as I start putting things in the cart he can be like 'Colleen no,'" Reed said in her video.
The ballet dancer also shared she was "nervous to live with a boy," but clarified Bolton had been living in her studio with her for several months so she wasn't worried.
It sounds like the new place is around some popular Dallas bars so if you live in the area perhaps you'll see the couple out on a Saturday night!
On Thursday, Reed shared another update in her Instagram stories as she laid on the floor covered in blankets and waited for the "wifi guy to come fix the God damn wifi."
Why did Matt and Colleen wait to move in together after 'Love Is Blind'?
In an episode of Natalie Lee and Deepti Vempati's podcast, Out of the Pods, Colleen Reed shared why her and Matt Bolton waited so long to move in together.
In the episode, Reed says it was a difficult situation to explain to people and finances were only part of the decision.
"He lived in Fort Worth, I lived in Dallas and that is an hour away," she explained. "It was almost a long distance relationship a little bit because his work was over there and my work was over here so now we have to figure that out."
"To kind of adapt to now living with someone, it takes a while, it takes a second," she continued.
Reed also explained that she likes her alone time so living with someone was an adjustment.
"Both of us didn't want to rush changing that, all of a sudden expediting that for other people. We're just going to do it our way."
Now that they have shared the big news, hopefully the reality TV couple continues to keep us all updated on their decoration process and what it's like living together full-time!
Seasons 1-4 of Love Is Blind are available on Netflix.
It's unclear when we can expect a new season of Love Is Blind, but the show is currently looking for new singles to cast in future seasons.
In late March, Kinetic Content, the production company behind the reality show, announced it was looking to cast singles in Denver, Colorado; Washington, DC and Minneapolis/St. Paul.