Zanab From 'Love Is Blind' Posted Wedding Dress Pics & Fans Want Her To Make It Official
Love Is Blind's Zanab Jaffrey shared some photos in a wedding dress and it has sparked a lot of questions about whether the former reality star got married.
Jaffrey shared a series of pics and videos on social media over the past couple of days and although she didn't actually tie the knot, fans are pointing out that she should make it official with the man in the photos.
In the pictures posted on Instagram, the LIB star is wearing a beautiful wedding dress next to her handsome groom for the purposes of the bridal shoot.
"Thank you for the love everyone," she wrote in the caption. "No real groom to share yet."
Fans were quick to react in the comments, with some still questioning if it was the real deal and others who pointed out how the man was looking at Jaffrey.
"I don't know who that guy is @zanabjaffrey but he is giving some serious DADDY/DOM vibes. U both look beautiful together," one person wrote.
"You guys look SO good together! Y’all should get married [for real]," another person shared.
"Get his number sis, it’s the way he looks at you," one comment reads.
"Did she get married? If so congratulations," another person commented.
Jaffrey also linked to the photographers of the bridal shoot, who shared more bridal photos of Jaffrey on their Instagram page.
Over on TikTok, Jaffrey poked a bit of fun at the fact that this marked the second time she was wearing a wedding dress, seemingly referring to the time she wore one on season 3 of Love Is Blind.
She wrote over the video, "Aren't you embarrassed to put on a wedding dress again" and then mouthed over a voiceover with "I don't care anymore what anybody gotta say. Imma do me."
Jaffrey starred in season 3 of the popular Netflix show that sees contestants date and get engaged before they actually get to see each other face-to-face.
The realtor got engaged to Cole Barnett in her season, but she called off the wedding at the altar and called her partner out for disrespecting and critiquing her during their relationship.
At the reunion, Jaffrey tore into her former fiancé for allegedly "body shaming" her, trying to control what she ate and trying to kiss a girl on the night before their wedding.
Barnett denied those claims and said he was trying to keep things light when he said certain things about Jaffrey's appetite.
As for Jaffrey's current dating status, it's unclear if she's seeing anyone.
Based on all the love her bridal shoot posts have received, it's clear that Jaffrey's fans are keeping a close eye on what's going on in her dating life and are eager to see her get married one day.
