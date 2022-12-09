Cole Says He & Zanab Had A 'Love Is Blind' Plan & She Knew His Answer At The Altar
"We had talked off camera."
Cole Barnett continues to spill the tea from his Love Is Blind relationship with Zanab Jaffrey, and he's now suggesting that she already knew what he was going to say before rejecting him in the Season 3 finale on Netflix.
Barnett and Jaffrey were one of five couples to get engaged on the reality show, but their relationship was rocky throughout. When they got to the altar, Jaffrey refused to say "I do" and went off on Barnett and the way he'd treated her throughout the relationship.
The two later revealed in the reunion episode that things are not good between them, and that they did not speak at all after that failed wedding day.
Barnett recently told the Not Skinny But Not Fatpodcast that he and Jaffrey had discussed their wedding-day answers ahead of time, and that she knew he would also be a "no" at the altar.
"I wasn't ready," he said in the interview. "I was totally willing to keep dating. We had talked off camera. We were ready to continue our relationship without cameras around and without all the pressures that come with being filmed."
Barnett added that things moved "too fast," and he learned from his first marriage that you have to iron out your differences before diving into a marriage.
"We weren't to that comfortable place, and so i wasn't ready to. just wash my hands of the relationship."
He said they went to dinner before the wedding day and talked things out without cameras around.
"We knew we weren't ready to get married, but we were ready to keep our relationship going, and she told me that."
Jaffrey ended up tearing into Barnett at the altar in the finale.
"You have disrespected me. You have insulted me. You have critiqued me," she told him. "And for what it is worth, you have singlehandedly shattered my self confidence, and I hate that you have had that kind of effect on me."
She added that "love shouldn't hurt like this," and then declared that she couldn't go through with things.
Jaffrey has also been making the media rounds, and she continues to accuse Barnett of fat-shaming her during their relationship.
The two infamously argued during the reunion show about the "cuties" moment between them, when she alleges that he tried to stop her from eating two tangerines because of her weight.
The scene has been divisive among fans, with some saying that Barnett did nothing wrong and others declaring themselves to be horrified by his comments.
Barnett has said he's glad that scene got out.
Season 3 of Love Is Blind ended with two marriages and three breakups, although Raven Ross and Sikiru "SK" Alagbada did try to date after he turned her down. The two have since broken up.
The full third season of Love Is Blind is available now on Netflix.