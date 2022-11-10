Zanab Of 'Love Is Blind' Just Apologized To The Internet & She Even Brought Deepti Into It
Shake compared Zanab to Amber Heard.
Love Is Blind star Zanab Jaffrey posted an emotional message to Cole Barnett on Instagram Thursday, when she also apologized to everyone who now sees her as a "bad guy" and a "villain" following the season 3 finale.
In the reunion episode that aired Wednesday, Jaffrey accused her former partner Barnett of body shaming her to the point of her barely eating while filming. She also said she felt disrespected by Barnett throughout the season and that was why she said "no" at the altar.
Many comments online are now pointing the finger at Jaffrey calling her a "villain" and standing up for Barnett.
Jaffrey addressed Barnett and those haters in a lengthy post on Thursday, although it's not quite a real "sorry" on every issue.
"Cole, I fought for us until I couldn’t anymore. I know you know that. I know you know why I said what I said. I know you know what you did. It’s ok if you aren’t ready to talk about that yet," she wrote.
Then she went into an "apology for the internet."
"I’m sorry you weren’t in that relationship. I’m sorry you didn’t feel what I felt. I’m sorry we don’t have the same triggers. I’m sorry me standing up for myself, offended you so greatly," Jaffrey wrote.
She also mentioned Deepti Vempati, the season 2 star who blasted fiance Shake Chatterjee and turned him down at her own wedding.
"I’m sorry Deepti’s wedding was a week before mine, long before you or I knew her story," Jaffrey wrote.
Jaffrey ended the post by apologizing for being "your villain" and stated that she "stands by everything I said."
Many of Jaffrey's female co-stars expressed their support for her and posted their thoughts in their own Instagram stories.
Alexa Alfia wrote: "There will be no apology from me. There are multiple reasons why we stuck by her. We spent almost everyday together so I will not take advice from anyone who was not there."
"It's truly heartbreaking to see how low and disgusting the internet can be. I hope you feel better after commenting such vile things."
Alexa Alfia in response to Zanab Jaffrey's Instagram post.
Colleen Reed also commented on Jaffrey's story writing: "Forever standing with you Zae."
Colleen Reed in response to Zanab Jaffrey's Instagram post.
Jaffrey's reference to Vempati likely has to do with the comments online that are comparing how the two women stood up for themselves at the altar.
Jaffrey listed off the reasons she couldn't marry Barnett when she turned him down at their wedding, and walked out to scattered applause from her friends.
Some have accused her of trying to copy Vempati's big finale.
"Zanab thought she was gonna get the Deepti edit but her personality prevented that," one critic wrote.
"The DIFFERENCE between what Deepti & Zanab did was DEEPTI said 'I CHOOSE ME' whereas Zanab said 'YOU DESTROYED ME.' Shake was worse to Deepti throughout the show and she still didn’t make it about him, it was about HER. That’s the difference between a true queen," another person tweeted.
Chatterjee also noticed the conversation and offered his opinion in an Instagram story.
"This girl tried to pull a Deepti but ended up looking like Amber Heard," he wrote. He also added a hashtag "justice for Cole."
Shake Chatterjee in response to Zanab Jaffrey's Instagram post.
In another story, Chatterjee said the two women should "have a pity party" and suggested Vempati could help Jaffrey write a book about her experience.
Shake Chatterjee in response to Zanab Jaffrey's Instagram post.
However, season 2 and season 3 of Love Is Blind were filmed around the same time, meaning Jaffrey couldn't of seen Vempati's scene at the altar.
Natalie Lee from season 2 confirmed it in an Instagram post on Wednesday writing: "season 3 filmed at the same time as season 2 in June 2021."
Natalie Lee from season 2
It's unclear how Barnett feels about Jaffrey's post as he has not responded to it.
However, he did show his gratitude to fans in an Instagram story on Wednesday writing, "Thank you everyone for all the messages and comments. I can't express how much your support means to me."
The entire third season of Love Is Blind is out now on Netflix.