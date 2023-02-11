'Love Is Blind: After The Altar' Is Out & Here's A Look At Where The Cast Is Now
Not everyone is on speaking terms!
Love Is Blind: After the Altar is out on Netflix and it's giving fans a glimpse at what the couples and singles of Season 3 have been up to a year after the season wrapped up filming.
In the three-episode special released on February 10, the cast is preparing for Alexa Alfia's birthday party where they'll all get to see each other.
Two couples got married in the Season 3 finale and the other three had at least one partner say "I do not."
Here's the latest on what the cast of Love Is Blind season 3 has been up to and what went down in the special.
Are Alexa and Brennon from Love Is Blind still together?
Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux are as strong as ever based on the Netflix special.
The couple talked about how much they love being married and how life has gotten better because of their marriage.
The couple also revealed that they want to start a family soon, with Alfia explaining she wants five kids.
Lemieux even gifted Alfia a baby outfit in one of the episodes and Alfia laughed saying "coming in 2023." So we may be seeing a pregnancy announcement soon!
Are Colleen and Matt from Love Is Blind still together?
Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton are happily married, but they're still not living together as of the Netflix special.
Reed addressed it during lunch with the girls saying she's not moving in with Bolton until he neuters his wiener dog.
Bolton's family also talked to the couple about it over a meal and said they didn't understand it at first.
The couple did also address questions about starting a family but said it wouldn't be happening anytime soon.
Reed did point out that another dog would come first.
It sounds like they'll be house hunting soon too!
Are Zanab and Cole on speaking terms after Love Is Blind?
Zanab Jaffrey. Right: Cole Barnett.
@zanabjaffrey | Instagram, @colebrennanbarnett | Instagram
Zanab Jaffrey and Cole Barnett had a chance to talk at Alfia's birthday outing where they addressed their former relationship and the drama that ensued.
Before the celebration, Barnett admitted that he and Jaffrey hadn't talked for a long time.
Jaffrey told the girls that she is seeing someone, and then revealed she was seeing a therapist.
In the special Barnett said he was dating and talking to people and even shared the fact that he's thinking of moving, possibly to San Diego. However, he still lists Fort Worth as his home on Isntagram.
Jaffrey seemingly implied that she may be seeing someone in a TikTok video, writing in the caption that it's the "first guy I've liked in 2 years."
What is Nancy and Bartise's relationship status after Love Is Blind?
Nancy Rodriguez. Right: Bartise Bowden.
@thenancyrodriguez | Instagram, @bartiseb | Instagram
Nancy Rodriguez and Bartise Bowden didn't end on great terms as we got to see in the reunion episode that aired in November 2022.
However, during the special, the two did meet up and they established they wanted to be in each other's lives.
However, it looks like that friendship was short-lived. In an interview with US Weekly, Rodriguez noted that she has cut Bowden out of her life.
She also revealed that she has started dating again and is using the app Chispa, which is a dating app for Latina and Latino singles.
Bowden will also get another shot at finding love on reality TV. He stars in Netflix's Perfect Match which premieres on February 14.
Are Raven and SK from Love Is Blind still together?
Raven Ross. Right: Sikiru "SK" Alagbada.
@pilatesbodyraven | Instagram, @sk4ever2 | Instagram
Raven Ross and Sikiru "SK" Alagbada started off happy in the After the Altar episodes, sharing that they moved into an apartment together and Alagbada had been going back and forth between Texas and California for school.
Although Alagbada proposed again to Ross in the final episode, it was revealed that the engagement ended a few months later after Ross confirmed Alagbada had cheated on her.
Speaking to Narcity in January, Ross said she was focusing on her pilates career and that she was ready to start dating again.
Love Is Blind: After the Altaris now available on Netflix.
- 'Love Is Blind' Star Zanab Dragged Cole For 'Body Shaming' Her & Netflix Has The Receipts ›
- Zanab Of 'Love Is Blind' Just Apologized To The Internet & She Even Brought Deepti Into It ›
- Nancy Of 'Love Is Blind' Thanked Bartise For Saying No & She Doesn't Want A 'Half-A** Husband' ›
- SK Of 'Love Is Blind' Tried To Clear Up Claims He Cheated On Raven & He's Going After People ›
- Raven of 'Love Is Blind' Opens Up About Her Time On The Show & Has Advice For Future Casts ›