Five 'Love Is Blind' Stars Are In Netflix's 'Perfect Match' & Here's What They've Been Up To
Will they find their perfect match?
Not everyone who starred in Love Is Blind walked away with a forever partner and now some of those singles will get another chance at love in Netflix's new show Perfect Match.
Damian Powers, Diamond Jack, Lauren Chamblin, Shayne Jansen and Bartise Bowden all starred in the social experiment that has single men and women get engaged before they even see each other.
Three of the former reality stars were part of the show's first season which aired in 2020, while the following two seasons aired in 2022.
Whether you watched the show or not, here's what you need to know about the five former LIB stars who are now on the hunt for their Perfect Match.
Damian Powers
Damian Powers starred in the first season of Love Is Blind and got engaged to his co-star Giannina "Gigi" Gibelli. Although they didn't get married, the two continued to date until 2021.
Since then there was speculation that Powers might have dated Too Hot To Handle's Francesca Farago, but that was never confirmed. We'll get to see the two of them interact on Perfect Match, as Farago is also part of the cast.
Based on his TikTok videos, the 31 year old likes to work out and has started an OnlyFans account.
Diamond Jack
Things got messy for Diamond Jack and her former fiancé from LIB season one, Carlton Morton. The couple parted ways after their fight in Mexico which led to Jack throwing her engagement ring in the pool. Although they briefly reunited at the reunion, things didn't go far.
Since then the former NBA dancer has been getting into hosting and acting based on her Instagram posts.
Jack shared that she got to host the movie premiere of The Love We Had and she also played her first speaking role as Alisha in the new Wicked Money Family Christmas movie.
Lauren "LC" Chamblin
LIB fans didn't see Lauren "LC" Chamblin get engaged on the first season, but it was revealed in the After the Altar special that she had briefly dated co-star Mark Cuevas. However, she ended it after cheating allegations surfaced against Cuevas.
The 30-year-old is a self-proclaimed cat mom who regularly posts pics with her cat named Blue.
She is also a voiceover actor and seems to be close with Diamond Jack based on her videos and pics of the two of them together.
Shayne Jansen
Shayne Jansen did get engaged, but he didn't end up marrying his ex-fiancée and LIB co-star Natalie Lee.
Although Lee confirmed to Narcity that she and Jansen dated for several months after the show, in the end it didn't work out.
The two have made recent headlines after Lee accused Jansen of agreeing to go on Perfect Match while they were still together.
Other than the relationship drama, Jansen also occasionally shares personal updates with his followers online.
He lost his mom, Karen, in October 2022, after she appeared in several episodes of the Netflix show.
More recently it looks like Jansen is still a big Celine Dion fan and may have gotten a dog, according to his Insta posts.
Bartise Bowden
Bartise Bowden had a bit of a messy ending on the third season of Love Is Blind.
He and his ex-fiancée Nancy Rodriguez didn't make it past the altar and her family had some fiery words to share with Bowden after the cancelled ceremony.
Although it looked like the former couple was on bad terms during the reunion episode, the new trailer for the Love is Blind: After The Altar special shows they are speaking again.
Even though he's had lots of people call him out after seeing him on the show, Bowden has been making light of the criticism on his social media.
The Dallas native also enjoys working out and frequently posts videos and pics from the gym.
Perfect Match will combine the former Love Is Blind members with other Netflix stars from shows such as Too Hot To Handle, The Mole and The Ultimatum.
The Netflix show premieres on February 14, with new episodes coming out on February 21 and February 28.
