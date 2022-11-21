'Love Is Blind' Star Giannina Gibelli Moved In With Her BF & Cast Members Had A Lot To Say
The way he asked her to move to Colorado is couple goals. 😍
Reality star, Giannina Gibelli, found love on a reality show, however, it wasn't Netflix's Love Is Blind, and it's not with her ex-fiancé, Damian Powers. She found her new man on a Paramount Plus show and they are moving in together!
Gibelli is a Florida girl, but she confirmed over the weekend that she's officially headed west to The Centennial State to live with her boyfriend and Bachelor Nation star, Blake Horstmann, in Denver, CO. The pair met on All Star Shore, which sparked their romance.
He asked her in the sweetest way, and it made their Instagram followers' hearts melt, including their cast mates.
As the duo was at their new residence over the weekend, Horstmann wrote the big question with his footprints in the snow outside of their new home, "will you move in." He added a yes or no and a question mark at the bottom for Gibelli to respond.
Smitten, you can see Gibelli walk outside and get on the ground to make a snow angel where there is a "yes."
They both acknowledged that they've unofficially lived together for the last year, and Horstmann added that to his video caption, "let’s just all pretend we haven’t basically been living together for 11 months."
So many reality celebs from the different franchises the couple have been a part of chimed in with their excitement on Horstmann's Instagram upload, including Gibelli's Love Is Blind castmate, Kelly Chase.
Chase commented: "Oh my gosh this is the cutest thing!! @gianninagibelli I cracked up when you questioned 'will you marry me?!' Haha! That’s coming for sure! Hehe! Love you two!"
Angelina Larangeira from Jersey Shore also expressed gratitude cheering on the couple, as well as many from Bachelor Nation's community, like Kaitlyn Bristowe.
"Wait I am cute’d out. I love y’all’s love," wrote Bristowe.
Gibelli also posted her own update about the big cross-country move and Jessica Batten from her season of LIB wrote kind words on her Instagram photos.
"Luv seeing you so happy G," she published.
Another Bachelor contestant, Elyse Dehlbom, replied how much she loves them together and is happy for them.
There has been no commentary from Gibelli's very public ex, Damian Powers, but the lovebirds are officially home, together, for the holidays.
Narcity reached out to Giannina Gibelli requesting comment.