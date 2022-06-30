Love Is Blind’s Giannina Gibelli’s Secret BF Is Revealed & She Shared Clues The Whole Time
They have been dropping hints for 6 months!
Love Is Blind star Giannina Gibelli officially "hard launched" her new boyfriend Blake Horstmann last night on her official Instagram.
She posted a series of affectionate photos together with the caption "my worst kept secret ❣️" and hinted toward her next TV appearance saying, "see why I have been so happy this year on [All Star Shore on Paramount Plus.]"
Former co-star Kelly Chase left words of encouragement under her post announcing the relationship, suggesting they have been together for a moment:
"YAYYY!!! I’m so happy for you two, Giannina! Seeing you radiate such beautiful rays of sunshine these last 6 months has been truly beautiful to witness! Love you!! ❤️❤️"
This may come as a surprise to some after she was dramatically left at the altar by her ex-fiance and Love Is Blind co-star Damian Powers.
But her tagged location on recent Instagram images reveals she's spent very little time in Atlanta where she previously lived and has instead been in Denver, where her new beau is based out of.
On January 21, she shared an Instagram carousel captioned "a day in Denver". Then, she spent Valentine's Day in Vail, CO and was spotted skiing in Colorado back in March.
The two also posted photos and Reels from Spain and Italy, suggesting a European couple's getaway this spring.
In one instance, they both posed in the exact same alleyway for separate snapshots, leaving fans in the comments wondering about their current relationship status.
Before cozying up with Giannina, Blake was a contestant and runner-up on the 14th season of The Bachelorette.
The two will be returning to reality television for their couple's debut on the brand new show All Star Shorewhich premieres internationally tonight on Paramount Plus.