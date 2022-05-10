NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Addison Rae’s Net Worth Skyrocketed & The Louisiana Star Isn’t Just Rich From TikTok

Addison Rae's net worth has only increased since she took the internet by storm, gaining popularity on TikTok in 2019. Since then, the Louisiana native has amassed 87.5 million followers, and a slew of wealth to show for it.

The influencer has been spotted on Instagram traveling the globe with her mysterious boyfriend, Omer Fedi, and making red carpet appearances at some of the industry's most prestigious events. So far in 2022, she has been spotted at the Oscars, Grammys, and most recently, the Met Gala.

Her online success has led to endless paid sponsorships, a Sephora beauty line, a fragrance collection, an acting career, her own Snapchat show, and a single on Spotify.

The phrase "side hustle" feels too casual, as her marketing empire is just beginning.

She made Forbes' list of Top-Earning TikTok-ers alongside the D'Amelio sisters and Bella Poarch, raking in $8.5 million in 2021 alone. The number is only getting bigger.

As TikTok continues to gain popularity, Rae's momentum grows alongside it. In 2021, the star signed a film deal with Netflix after the debut of their film He's All That, in which she played a leading role.

Celebrity Net Worth predicts that the influencer is worth a total of $15 million as of May 2022, with the majority of her earnings coming from "sponsorships, merchandise, and production deals."

Brand endorsements and partnerships from high-profile clients like American Eagle and Sephora continue to be a consistent source of income.

Though no one can be certain, what the future holds for Addison Rae's brand, it is safe to say it will come with a decent price tag.

