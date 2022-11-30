Danity Kane's Aubrey O'Day Said Florida Star Bhad Bhabie Is Talentless & Dragged Addison Rae
Former Danity Kane band member Aubrey O'Day recently said she has a "chip on her shoulder" about how the industry deems people famous. The examples she used are Florida rapper and OnlyFans star Bhad Bhabie (Danielle Bregoli) and TikTok influencer Addison Rae.
Sirius XM published a TikTok clip on November 29 from an interview with O'Day recorded on November 17 revealing her thoughts.
"Let's stop pretending they have talent, please," she said.
Rae originally gained popularity on the social media platform for doing viral dances, which O'Day recognized, but also feels fame came too easily for her.
"Maybe she should go with Gil [Duldulao] and learn Janet Jackson's choreography like we had to or stand in front of Diddy, Jay-Z or L.A. Reid and sing and prove yourself every day like I had to," she said referencing how Danity Kane came to be.
The ex-girl band was created in 2005 on an MTV show Making The Band, where aspiring artists competed through rigorous challenges to land a spot in the final group formed and managed by Sean "Diddy" Combs.
@siriusxm
"Let's stop pretending they have talent.” #AubreyODay does NOT mince words when talking about the TikTok generation of musical artists.
In this Sirius XM video, O'Day references how hard she worked and how she thinks that nowadays, someone can be a star by doing something as simple as "fart the National Anthem."
While Rae might have reached star power through following social media trends, she went on to be an entrepreneur in the beauty business as well as an actress.
As far as Bhad Bhabie, O'Day referred to her as the "Cash Me Outside" girl, from her infamous Dr. Phil debut. Bregoli makes music and placed in the top 0.01% of OnlyFans, revealing on Instagram that she makes over $52 million in gross earnings on the subscription platform.
She also recently bought a $6.1 million home in Boca Raton, FL, with cash only.
