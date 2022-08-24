Bhad Bhabie Is Giving Away $1.7M In Scholarship Money & Here's How You Qualify
The Florida OnlyFans star hopes to open up more businesses, too!
Florida music artist and OnlyFans star, Danielle Bregoli, more famously known as Bhad Bhabie, broke away from her Dr. Phil "Cash Me Outside" days and is now helping others get an education and start their own businesses.
The icon launched "Bhad Scholarships", a program that will provide financial relief to students for undergrad, graduate schools and fresh companies.
According to the website, $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to 1,000 trade school students from a $1 million fund.
$10,000 will be awarded to 50 students who graduated and need the cash for startups and entrepreneurship opportunities.
A $10,000 full-ride tuition will be given to graduates that want to go to local trade schools or continue their education as stated on the website. Though, Bhad Bhabie partnered with Educapital to help distribute the money, and their site says she will hand pick 10 graduates for a valued grant of $20,000. This money comes from a $200,000 fund.
However, there are rules before you can apply. You must be a new student not enrolled anywhere.
For graduates who want to receive the money for a new corporation or for further schooling, you need to have graduated using the award, maintained a "B" average or higher, went to school at least 90% of the time and met all the additional requirements your professor asked of you.
If all is achieved, you will receive an invitation code upon graduation. There is a disclaimer on the website that you will have to pay any remaining tuition balance, but the scholarships allow for any nationwide vetted and accredited university.
The OnlyFans moneymaker tells Yahoo Life that her inspiration for the scholarship to go above and beyond a degree is because of her itch to get into business administration herself.
She said she aspired to open up a nail salon and create a franchise that will be in different areas.
She is currently located in Boca Raton, Florida where she just bought her home worth $6.1 million in all cash, so she seems to be doing pretty well. However, it is encouraging to her fans that she continues to be better and go after her dreams.
Now, she's just helping those in need, too!