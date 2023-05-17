A Woman Invited Tons Of Celebrities To Her Graduation & She Got Some Incredible Responses
"All good wishes -Johnny Depp"
One graduate sent invites to high-profile celebrities to see her get her diploma, and though none of them attended, they gave her some pretty incredible responses.
From Johnny Depp to Adam Sandler, they actually sent her something back. The TikTok creator (@reneener123) posted a clip showing the mailed letters and who replied with well wishes in return.
"Class of 2023, this is your sign to send your extra graduation cards to celebrities and companies," she captioned the clip.
Extra grad cards were delivered to Lin-Manuel Miranda, Shaquille O'Neal, Johnny Depp, Chris Pratt, Adam Sandler, Former President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama, as well as media personality Doctor Mike.
It's alluded that she sent a few more, as some of the replies she received weren't shown in her original photo with the envelopes laid out on the table.
The TikToker got signed cards from Johnny Depp, Shaquille O'Neal, Michael Jordan and Adam Sandler. Doctor Mike opened her card in a video.
While some of the autographed cards were not personally signed by them, some of them were and had personalized messages for her graduation, as well.
Many people wondered how she did it and got their mailing address, so she uploaded a follow-up video, which is now deleted, answering some questions.
In the removed clip she mentioned that she delivered these cards to the fan mail addresses, which she found on a Google search, and she chose celebrities who she felt she might receive a response from.
Many people asked her where the video is of Doctor Mike, though she mentioned it was on live stream on his paid subscription Patreon platform.
The creator said she knows some are copied autographs, but she believes some were personally signed and that was enough to accomplish her goal as she walked the stage and flipped her tassel over her cap.