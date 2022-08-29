NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

sheri easterling

Addison Rae’s Mom Sheri Easterling Is Not So Single Anymore, Despite Her Social Media Bios

Addison Rae's dad wants to fight Yung Gravy!

Sheri Easterling in a bikini top. Right: Addison Rae posing with her mom.

@sherinicole | Instagram

Louisiana native TikTok superstar Addison Rae has had some very public drama surrounding the love lives of her parents Sheri Easterling and Monty Lopez take place on the Internet recently.

Perhaps you saw Yung Gravy making out with a woman in a purple dress all night at the 2022 MTV VMAs and are wondering who in the world she was.

That person was, indeed, Sheri Easterling who is most known as Addison Rae's mom or Sheri Nicole online.

Despite her bio on both IG and TikTok saying "single mom", recent events show her to be anything but.

Sheri Easterling's Instagram bio about her single life.Sheri Easterling's Instagram bio about her single life.@sherinicole | Instagram

It seems since July, Easterling has not been quiet about her admiration for the 26-year-old rapper on social media even stitching his TikToks to get his attention.

@sherinicolee

#stitch with @yunggravy

It must've worked because according to Matthew Raymond Hauri (aka Yung Gravy) himself in early August, she slid into his DMs and they began flirting with each other.

The Minnesota native music artist also said he planned to take the 42-year-old mom on a date.

The online flirting did not get past Rae's dad Lopez. The 46-year-old has challenged the "Betty (Get Money)" singer to a boxing match multiple times on his TikTok account since August 7.

He also seems to be calling him "Little Gravy" and regularly makes jokes about him.

@montyjlopez

Swing ya pole @yunggravy #pole #dosomething #boxing

Easterling and Lopez have been divorced multiple times, but have had an on-again-off-again relationship that resulted in the birth of Rae's two brothers, Enzo and Luca.

According to Cosmopolitan, Addison unfollowed her mom on Instagram in late July following news of her dad's alleged affair. The mother-daughter duo were last seen in a video together July 14.

Come late August, Yung Gravy showed up on the VMAs red carpet with Easterling on his arm and they shared multiple kisses in front of the camera.

Lopez has since acknowledged his ex-wife's VMAs presence and posted to his Instagram story tagging the rapper mentioning he was "unbothered" and would rather be spending time with his daughter and two grandchildren.

Monty Lopez responding to Yung Gravy dating Sheri Easterling on Instagram. Monty Lopez responding to Yung Gravy dating Sheri Easterling on Instagram.@montylopez | Instagram

Monty made headlines this July when a 25-year-old model named Renée Ash spoke to Page Six about a supposed relationship with him. Easterling's new "single mom" Instagram bio appeared around the same time.

