Yung Gravy Donated 1900 Bras Fans Threw At Him On Stage & Helped Sort Them For 7 Hours
Concertgoers ended up contributing to a good cause.
Celebrities performing on stage are prone to occasional random items thrown at them by adoring fans.
For rapper Yung Gravy, hoards of bras were hurled at him by his supporters throughout his recent Baby Gravy tour around the United States. But, instead of discarding them, he consciously chose to donate the garments to women's shelters.
With the help of spirited social media users, I Support The Girls was the non-profit the music artist chose to work with following his last U.S. stop.
Narcity recently spoke with ISTG founder Dana Marlowe, who flew out to the final show in Boise, ID last Thursday to personally receive the garments. She revealed how "thoughtful" Yung Gravy was and said he spent around seven hours with her sorting the sizes.
@isupportthegirls
We flew out to Boise, Idaho for the last US show of the Baby Gravy Tour to personally accept the final count of 1,900 bras!!! Thank you @yunggravy for these bras that will help restore dignity in so many women nationwide. Such a blast and incredible opportunity!
"He literally rolled up his sleeves for a long time," Marlowe said.
Not only did he sort, but he showed interest in learning about the issues the charity deals with, like ways of helping low-income breast cancer patients.
"We talked about why bras equate to dignity for so many women and what that means to a woman experiencing homelessness, who is keeping her breasts up with an old cracked leather belt, and will now have a new properly fitting bra for them," she continued.
Yung Gravy and Marlowe talking.Dana Marlowe
There was a little fun the pair had as well throughout the hours sifting through the bins. After all, Marlowe noted the artist got "around 100" bras per show, so there was a lot to organize.
So, it was no surprise that when the ISTG founder quizzed the musician about bra sizes while sorting, he could answer.
The "Betty" singer received all shapes, sizes, and conditions of bras on tour, like old ones with sharpie written on them and a lot of brand new ones with tags on them.
"We have a process for (cleaning) because the bras are all dirty," Marlowe clarified. "If it's not something that you would give or donate to a close family member or very good friend, you're not donating it out."
They even received several handmade bedazzled creations that will go up in the ISTG offices in Maryland to commemorate the experience.
Marlowe with the bins of bras they sorted.Dana Marlowe
So, where are these bras going to end up?
Well, since Gravy is, as Marlowe puts it, "a man of his word," many shelters are now expecting bras to provide to people who need them.
"A lot of homeless shelters have already had their names on the list to receive bras," she said. “So, we'll be working in coordinating with them as well as some of the different nonprofits regarding women and breast cancer who are marginalized."
I Support The Girls has headquarters in Rockville, MD, but there are affiliates all over the country that work with around 4,100 vetted social service agencies.
This isn't the first time a celeb has donated fan-provided bras to them, as other music artists like Hayley Kiyoko also contributed after a tour.
Nevertheless, Marlowe was blown away by how Yung Gravy and his team made the donations come to fruition.
"His generosity and willingness to do so and talk about it is going to help thousands of women in need," she said.