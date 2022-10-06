Yung Gravy Is Giving It A Try With Ned Fulmer's Wife Ariel & He Teased A Big 'W' On TikTok
Seems he's moving on from Addison Rae's mom!
It seems like Yung Gravy has a type, and it's internet-famous moms.
The rapper recently took to his TikTok to show off his latest romantic target, and it appears to be none other than former "Try Guy" Ned Fulmer's wife, Ariel Fulmer.
In the TikTok video, Yung Gravy filmed himself with the caption "drop ur most recent W," written over the top. It also includes a screenshot showing that Ariel now follows him on Instagram.
The video shows a very chuffed Young Gravy dancing along to the background song as he celebrates the "win."
It's unclear if he got further than a follow-back on Instagram, but he seems pretty pleased with himself!
Yung Gravy is notoriously known for going after older women, particularly Internet-famous moms.
During an interview for the Zach Sang Show, he admitted that "hanging out with them is extra fun."
He was recently linked to Sheri Easterling, famous TikTok star Addison Rae's newly-single mom, reported People. The two attended the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on August 28 as each other's dates and even shared a kiss in front of the camera. Their red carpet appearance at the show was their first date together.
There haven't been many updates on their relationship status since then, but from the looks of Yung Gravy's TikTok, he's now set his sights on Ariel Fulmer.
Although Ariel is technically still married to her husband, Ned, the recent scandal in which he got caught cheating on her with one of his employees has her relationship status up in the air.
Ned used to be a member of the popular YouTube channel The Try Guys until he was caught cheating with Alexandria Herring, a producer for the show, which essentially resulted in him getting the boot.
Since being caught up in the scandal, Ned has come out with a statement admitting that he "lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship."
He and Ariel have come out with a statement saying that their priority is to work on their family and focus on their children, suggesting that the cheating was just a hiccup in their relationship.
There have been no talks of a potential divorce looming in the future, but that hasn't stopped Yung Gravy from shooting his shot.
Since posting the video on his TikTok, Yung Gravy has followed her back.
Other TikTok videos show that he actually followed her before she followed him and only unfollowed her to make his video.
Now we just have to wait to see how all this pans out.
You can't blame a guy for trying!