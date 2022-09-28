Ned Fulmer's Net Worth Is Way Higher Than The Rest Of The Try Guys & Here's By How Much
He's worth millions more than the rest of them.
It's been an eventful week for The Try Guys, and even more so for Ned Fulmer and his wife, Ariel Fulmer who are dealing with a very public cheating scandal.
As a result, The Try Guys, on Tuesday, severed ties with Fulmer while the group's much-maligned ex-member was also forced to publicly admit his 'workplace relationship' on social media.
Although Fulmer has to deal with a lot of things at this point in life, he's at least not going to have to worry about finances (unless there's an expensive divorce settlement incoming, that is).
For now, he's got a pretty hefty cushion of money to fall back on, thanks to additional business endeavours beyond The Try Guys --who themselves have more than 7.5 million subscribers on YouTube and are estimated to make up to $1.4 million per year from the channel.
Most notably, Fulmer has the highest net worth among all The Try Guys and has millions more to his name than the others.
Ned Fulmer - $10 Million
Fulmer's net worth adds up to a whopping $10 million, as per Exact Net Worth. That's estimated to be around $8 million more than the next richest Try Guy.
In addition to the income from the group's activities, Fulmer, 35, had also started a home restoration show with his wife Ariel, called Try DIY.
He's also slated to have generated income through The Try Guys' cooking show with the Food Network, their movie and their New York Times bestseller, The Hidden Power of F*cking Up.
Born as Edward Gallo Fulmer in Jacksonville, Florida, Fulmer studied chemistry at Yale University. He got married to interior designer Ariel in 2012 and has two sons with her.
The Verge, like many other observers, has pointed out that Fulmer's "public persona revolves around being a husband" and that he "successfully built a fanbase and brand around this relationship specifically".
Sadly for Ariel, we now know how that ended.
Zach Kornfel - $2 million
Next in line with the most amount of wealth amongst the four men is Zach Kornfel, whose assets and net worth amount to around $2 million, according to Distractify.
In addition to his work with The Try Guys, Kornfel is also an actor, screenwriter and video producer, which is another source of income. He's also an entrepreneur owning a tea venture, called the Art of Tea.
Zachary was born in New York in 1990 and went on to study fine arts. He has been very vocal about experiencing male pattern balding and an eventual hair restoration surgery, in 2020.
Eugene Lee Yang - $700,000
After Kornfel, Eugene Lee Yang, 36, packs a net worth of $700,000, as reported by Biography Mask.
Lee Yang is also a model, filmmaker, actor and comedian, who has also worked with several LGBTQ+ organizations to produce video content.
Lee Yang, who has also appeared in NBC's hit comedy show, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, was born to Korean immigrant parents in Texas.
Since coming out publicly in 2019, he has upped his advocacy of LGBTQ+ rights.
Keith Habersberger - $200,000
Last on the list is Keith Habersberger, who has a net worth of $200,000, according to aforementioned reports.
Habersberger, 36, owns a merchandise line, which sells t-shirts, hoodies and accessories, besides his on-camera work.
He's also fond of hot sauce and released his own hot sauce called Keith's Chicken Sauce. According to Distractify, his hot cause line sold out within days of being released.
Habersberger was born in Tennessee studied acting in Illinois as he grew up. He's part of the comedy music group Lewberger (along with Hughie Stone Fish and Alex Lewis) appearing on several television talent shows, including America's Got Talent in 2021.
Background
The quartet began making videos for Buzzfeed in he early 2010s and came to prominence after a video titled, Guys Try on Ladies’ Underwear For The First Time went viral. It has been streamed tens of millions of times since then and was the tip of the success of online sketch comedy in those years.
The group then parted ways with Buzzfeed and formed their own independent production company called 2nd Try LLC, in 2018. YouTube views and advertisements have been a major money generator while their Food Network show, No Recipe Road Trip, has also been a successful collective venture.
The group is now expected to work as a trio after the sacking of Fulmer. It remains to be seen how their success will be influenced following this unexpected new development.